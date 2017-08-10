We Remember Those We Have Lost – August 11, 2017

Ronald C. Smith, Sr.

OCEAN CITY — Ronald C. Smith, Sr., born on June 28, 1929, passed away on July 31, 2017.

Ron, Dad, Pop, Pop-Pop you were truly an inspiration to our entire family. You taught us the value of togetherness. You brought order and calmness to the chaos of our lives.

Ron was a Marine Veteran; a loving husband for 67 years to Cookie; father to Butch, Sharon, Judy and Eva; grandfather to nine grandsons; and great grandfather to 12.

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 32112 Vines Creek Rd., Dagsboro, Del. 19939.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Ronald C. Smith, Sr.’s name to Coastal Hospice at the Lake, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802-1733.

Bertha Baker Johnson

OCEAN CITY — Bertha Baker Johnson, age 77 died on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Whaleyville, she was the daughter of the late William Paul and Nadine Truitt Baker. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Ralph E. Johnson, Jr. in 2014. She is survived by her children, Ricky Allen Johnson and his wife Jennifer of Berlin, and Renee Johnson and Colleen Paugh of Showell. There is one grandchild, Erin Johnson of Hebron. Also surviving is her brother, Richard Baker and his wife Joyce of Ocean City, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her siblings, Kenny Baker, Joanne Johnson and James Baker.

Bertha was a 1957 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School. She had worked for Acme Supermarkets in Ocean City and Berlin, retiring in 1988 after 30 years. She was also owner of Edgemoor Vinyl Fence along with Edgemoor Antiques in West Ocean City. Bertha loved working in her antique shop, meeting and talking with her customers. She loved spending time with her family and friends, working in her yard and gardening.

Philip H. Meo

OCEAN PINES/SALISBURY — Philip H. Meo, age 61, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 at Anchorage Nursing Home in Salisbury.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Carmen Paul Meo of Ocean Pines, and the late Connie Jones Meo (2005). He is survived by his uncle, Anthony M. Meo and his wife Joan of Baltimore, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher J. Meo in 1994.

Philip was a graduate of Patterson High School in Baltimore, and attended the Art Institute of Philadelphia. Florida was a favorite destination, where he loved vacationing with his friends and spending the winters there. He also enjoyed watching movies on his computer.

Harry Raymont Zeigler

BERLIN — Harry Raymont Zeigler, age 66, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 at Gull Creek Senior Living in Berlin.

Born in Washington, DC, he was the son of Edward Joseph Zeigler of Westminster, Md. and the late Jean Raymont Zeigler. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Gail Garratt Zeigler, and his sons, Christopher Trimper and his wife Michelle and Brooks Trimper and his wife Jeannette all of Berlin. There are three grandchildren, Madison Lily Trimper, Maxwell Garratt Trimper, and Christopher Grant Trimper, II. Also surviving is a sister, Carol Jean Brzezinski, and her husband Tom of Marriottsville, Md., and two nieces, Kelly Marquart and Sarah Brzezinski.

Mr. Zeigler was a graduate of the University of Maryland and had worked as the Transportation Director at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport. Harry grew up in Ellicott City and raised his boys in Glenelg, Md. He loved to race sail boats, golfing, tennis and ballroom dancing.

Margaret Ann Bortz

OCEAN PINES/SNOW HILL — Margaret Ann Bortz, age 83, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 at her home.

Born in Snow Hill, she was the daughter of the late Sidney Otis Northam and Jewell Burge Northam. She is survived by her children, Debora Hileman of Ocean Pines, Christine Koons and her husband James of Upper Fairmount, Md., Rita Stylianou of Wilmington, Del., and Brian Berry and his wife Jo An of Virginia Beach, Va. There are nine grandchildren, Anthony Kohler, Jennifer Colon, Katelyn King, Benjamin Koons, John Stylianou, Stefan Stylianou, Andrea Stylianou, Elizabeth Berry and Alexander Berry, and 12 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Virginia McIlroy of Snow Hill, and was preceded in death by her brothers Sidney, David, and Richard Northam. There are numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Bortz was a graduate of Snow Hill High School Class of 1951, and Goldey Beacom School of Business in Wilmington, Del. She had been a real estate broker and Administrative Assistant with Hileman Real Estate, Inc. She attended SonRise Church and had been a former President of the Worcester County Historical Society and former President of the Snow Hill Chamber of Commerce.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Burbage Funeral home in Snow Hill. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Donnie Bailey will officiate. Interment will follow in Whatcoat Cemetery in Snow Hill. A donation in her memory may be made to: Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21804.

