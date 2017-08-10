Snow Hill Adds Monthly Event

SNOW HILL – In an effort to build on the success of First Friday, Snow Hill has added Third Saturday to its list of events.

Each month, in addition to inviting vendors to set up the first Friday of each month, Snow Hill is now hosting vendors the third Saturday of each month. They’ll set up on the sidewalk along busy Washington Street, selling everything from arts and crafts to baked goods.

“We’re going to keep at it and see if we can build on it,” said Michael Day, the town’s economic development consultant.

According to Day, Snow Hill held Third Saturday for the first time last month. Though only a handful of vendors set up shop, since then Day has heard from a number of people interested in participating this month.

Day is hopeful interest in the event will increase, particularly since the town’s First Friday gatherings have become quite popular. Day said the number of participants had risen since the town began allowing them to set up on Washington Street. Previously, booths were set up on Green Street and, in spite of the vast amount of vehicles that travel down Washington Street, few people knew the town was even hosting vendors.

“They didn’t even know it was going on,” Day said.

With the location change, vendors are eager to participate in First Friday. At the most recent one, Day said there were 20 artisans selling jewelry, specialty food, antiques, clothing and crafts, among other items.

“First Friday has really kicked into another gear,” Day said. “More people saw it (on Washington Street) and became interested.”

He said merchants in town have also been active on social media publicizing the various activities taking place in Snow Hill.

“That’s a big key to the whole thing,” he said.

Day believes the sleepy riverside town is beginning to attract more notice from the public. In addition to new events such as the Return to Goat Island paddleboard race and the Ride to Sturgis for motorcycles, the town has also added some new businesses in the past year. One of those, Toy Town, occupies the town’s iconic former opera house after operating in Berlin for several years.

“Toy Town has been tremendous for the town,” Day said, adding that during a single day this week the shop had 100 people walk through its doors. “The store’s bringing lots of people from outside the region into town.”

Snow Hill’s Third Saturday events take place the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. First Fridays run from 5-8 p.m. Vendors interested in registering should call 443-735-0957.