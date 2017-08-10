Temporary Changes Scheduled For Local Libraries

BERLIN – Library users in both Worcester and Wicomico counties will experience temporary operational changes in the coming weeks as the facilities transition to a new catalog system.

The two library systems will leave its current Lower Shore Library Consortium to create a new shore catalog system with the Eastern Shore Regional Library and Somerset, Dorchester, Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties.

To do so, library officials are asking library users to prepare for a series of temporary changes to the libraries’ schedules and operations.

Tim McRoberts, chief public services officer for the Wicomico Public Libraries, said the system’s Downtown branch will be closed Aug. 12-17 to install the new software. The library’s Bookmobile will also suspend operations during this time.

Fines, catalog searches, card issuance, and placing items on hold will be suspended during this time and library materials will not be due between Aug. 9-23.

“We will have full service at the Pittsville and Centre branches during this transition of the old ILS (Integrated Library System) to the new ILS,” he said.

McRoberts explained that library users at both branches will have access to Wi-Fi and computers and will be able to check out books, but will not be able to check in materials or place library items on hold.

Library officials said both the Pittsville and Centre branches will join the Downtown branch in closing on Aug. 17. All branches will reopen on Aug. 18.

“That’s the plan,” he said.

Starting Aug. 18, library cardholders are asked to come in and verify their information in their library accounts.

Jennifer Ranck, director for the Worcester County Library, said Berlin, Ocean Pines and Pocomoke branches were closed Aug. 9 to train staff on the new catalog system and will continue the transition throughout the middle of August.

“During our transition week scheduled from Aug. 10-16, patrons will need to bring their library cards with them in order to check out materials and we will be unable to issue new library cards during that period,” she said.

Similar to Wicomico Public Libraries, the Worcester County Library will suspend catalog searches and check-ins from Aug. 10-16. In addition, items cannot be placed on hold and DVD check-outs will be limited.

“Public computer access will not be affected,” Ranck said. “After the migration, we will ask library cardholders to verify information on their accounts to make sure data was transferred successfully.”

Ranck said the new software will better serve the library’s patrons and expand resources and sharing capabilities.

“The new system also has some very convenient features such as a text messaging option to notify patrons about the availability of materials,” she said, “and our digital collection, including eBooks and downloadable music items, will be searchable within the library catalog.”

Both library systems are asking patrons who use the “Reading History” feature to email themselves their lists prior to Aug. 9. These lists will be deleted during the transition.

Directions will be listed on both the Wicomico Public Libraries and Worcester County Library websites.