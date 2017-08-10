Marlin Club Crew Of OC Awards Four $3,500 Scholarships To Worcester County Students

The Marlin Club Crew of OC recently awarded four $3,500 scholarships to Worcester County students to assist with their college education. Pictured, front from left, are club members Suzanne Clagett, President Cathy Donovan and Margie Gilmore, and standing, recipients Lexie VanKirk, who will attend James Madison University, Ethan Call, University of Delaware, and Hannan Semsker, University of South Carolina. Also receiving a scholarship but not pictured was Brennan Holloway, University of Maryland.