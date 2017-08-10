Rotary District Governor Rich Graves Visits Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club

Ocean City Wins Court Case Over Boardwalk Building OCEAN CITY — An historic Ocean City property near the Inlet could soon be coming down after a Worcester County Circuit Court judge last month opined it was encroaching on the town’s property on the east side of the Boardwalk. The iconic building on the east side of the Boardwalk at South Division Street has… Read more »

Big White Marlin Worth $2.6M After Open’s Third Day OCEAN CITY — As expected, there was a big shake-up on the White Marlin Open (WMO) leaderboard on Wednesday, day three of the annual event, after stormy weather and rough seas limited the action on Monday and Tuesday, but the bar is now set high for what should be remarkable finish on Thursday and Friday…. Read more »

Tall Ship’s Arrival Plans Tweaked; Inlet Trip Now Expected On Friday OCEAN CITY — A change in plans will now have the replica tall ship El Galeon Andalucia arriving off the coast of Ocean City Thursday afternoon with its trip through the Inlet pushed to midday Friday. The original plans called for El Galeon to arrive off the coast of Ocean City on Thursday morning and… Read more »