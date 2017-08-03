Star Charities Donates To Girl Scouts Of America

Star Charities founder and president Anna Foultz presented a check for $2,211 on July 7 to Denise Eberspeaker, Salisbury regional director of the Girl Scouts of America. The money was raised at a fundraiser June 11 at the Sunset Grille in West Ocean City. Pictured, from left, are Irmgard Heincke, Sandy McAbee, Denise Eberspeaker, Foltz, Lee Tilghman and Mary Evans. Photo by Ted Page