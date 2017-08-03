Teen Raises $60K With Charity Tourney

Abigail Plylar

BERLIN — Worcester Prep freshman tennis standout Abigail Plylar has turned her love of tennis into helping others.

While working tirelessly in the classroom and on the courts, Plylar created an annual fundraiser called Love for Lungs Tennis Tournament. She started the tournament, at the age of 13, in memory of her grandfather who passed away from pulmonary fibrosis while a patient at the University of Maryland’s Lung Rescue Unit. This tennis tournament was a way to thank the incredible doctors and staff and raise funds to help future patients.

In just two years, her annual tournament raised almost $60,000 for the University of Maryland’s Lung Rescue Unit for lung research. The tennis tournament included more than 60 tennis players including many school teammates, friends, sponsors, donors and two recent lung transplant recipients. Following the tournament, Plylar, who was the third singles player for the varsity tennis team coached by teachers Cyndee Hudson and Debbie Speier, ended the season with a 12-0 personal record and an ESIAC Championship title.

In the final two matches of the year, she played in the number-one singles position and still beat her opponent. For more information about the 3rd Annual Love for Lungs scheduled for May 18-19, 2018, visit www.loveforlungs.com.