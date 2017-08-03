Berlin 10-11 All-Stars Win State Title

The Berlin Little League 10-11 All-Stars last weekend won the Maryland state championship in its division. Pictured above, the players and coaches show off the championship banner as the scoreboard tells the story. Submitted photo

BERLIN- The Berlin Little League 10-11 All-Star team last weekend captured the Maryland state championship in its division, continuing a great run of success for the local program this summer.

The Berlin 10-11 team beat District 5 champion North East in the championship game delayed by weather. Berlin scored six runs in the first and never looked back on their way to the 7-3 win. Berlin gave up scattered single runs in three different innings, but with the big early 6-0 lead, the championship win was never really threatened.

Berlin beat Conococheague in its opener in the Maryland state tournament, 17-2, and then survived a close game in the second round with a narrow, well-played 12-11 win over Northwest. Berlin then beat Conococheague again, 12-5, to reach the championship game and a date with North East. North East would have had to beat Berlin twice to claim the state title, but Berlin took care of business in the championship game last Sunday in Easton.