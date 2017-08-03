Beach Yoga Fundraiser In OC To Benefit Worcester Habitat

OCEAN CITY – The Coastal Association of REALTORS® (CAR) will host a Beach Yoga fundraiser to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County on Monday, Aug. 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the 16th Street Beach in Ocean City.

The cost to participate is a $20 donation that will benefit Habitat for Humanity. Pre-registration is available at www.coastalrealtors.org.

The instructor is Dawn Ehman, co-owner of Yogavibez in West Ocean City.

Following the session, participants are invited to join the group for Happy Hour at Surfin’ Betty’s, located at 16th Street and the Boards.

For more information about this event, call Lauren Bunting at 410-422-9899 or send an email to lwbunting@comcast.net.

For more information about CAR, visit www.coastalrealtors.org.