A Week In Business – August 4, 2017

Bank Executive Named

SALISBURY — John W. Breda, President and CEO of The Bank of Delmarva, recently announced that Deborah S. Abbott has been promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer.

In her new role, she will have responsibility for areas including the branch network, marketing, treasury management and the investment division. She will also continue to develop lending and deposit relationships for the bank. Abbott has spent over 30 years in the banking industry all on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

“Debbie is an outstanding banker. She has a history of customer focus and professional success,” said Breda. “She is extremely well known and regarded on the lower shore. I am happy to have her on the team in this new role.”

Abbott is active in the community. She serves as Board Secretary for Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Board Vice Chair for HALO, Board member of Maryland Capital Enterprises, Inc., Eastern Shore Business Leaders Network and a member of the Lower Shore Regional Advisory Council of Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake. Abbott also is a member of the Women’s Fund of the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Shore Hatchery Board and Salisbury Sunrise Rotary. In addition, she is a past chair and board member of Salisbury University Foundation, Inc. and Coastal Hospice, Inc.

An alumnus of Salisbury University, Abbott has received additional training at the Maryland Bankers Schools of Management and Advanced Management. She also is a graduate of the American Bankers Association Commercial Lending School.

Development Head Named

SALISBURY — Wor-Wic Community College recently welcomed Michelangelo Infurnari of Frankford, Del., as the director of development and executive director of the foundation.

Infurnari has more than 30 years of experience in resource development, including 18 years with CCS Fundraising in New York, N.Y., where he advanced from campaign director to vice president of the Washington, D.C. office. Before coming to Wor-Wic, he was the director of development for the Diocese of Westminster in London.

He has a bachelor of science degree from Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y.

Agent Recognized

DELMAR — Pamela Price of ReMax Coast and Country in Delmar, Del. was Named to the 2017 REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Agents and ranked in the top 10 for the state of Delaware.

Pamela Price of ReMax Coast and Country was named one of America’s most productive sales associates as a part of REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Agents, the newly issued ranking report produced by REAL Trends and sponsored by Zillow Group. She is now a member of the “America’s Best Real Estate Agents,” and ranked in the top 10 for the state of Delaware.

REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Agents ranks over 12,600 residential real estate professionals solely based on their excellence in real estate sales during calendar year 2016. All production numbers are independently verified by a third-party in order to ensure accuracy and report integrity.

To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2016. The individuals ranked in America’s Best Real Estate Agents had an average of 73 transaction sides and an average sales volume of almost $37 million. This ensures that only the best of the best are included on the prestigious list.

“The average residential real estate agent in the United States closed 8.6 transaction in 2016 and had less than $1.3 million in sales,” said Steve Murray, publisher of REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Agents and president of REAL Trends. “So to say that Pamela Price is an exceptional sales professional is an understatement. To attain this level of sales is truly outstanding. We are also pleased that two of the nation’s most prominent online real estate websites, Trulia® and Zillow®, have partnered with REAL Trends to bring a superior level of customer exposure of these sales agents’ performance.”

Price said, “I am obviously pleased and honored to be ranked on this ranking of the country’s top residential real estate agents. It represents the time and effort that we put into each customer that we serve and how much work it takes to build a successful real estate career. The level of sales it takes to qualify makes it a truly special recognition.”

Surgical System Added

SALISBURY — Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC), which first introduced advanced robotic surgery for patients in 2007, announced that it has acquired and is currently using the da Vinci Xi® Surgical System, further complementing its minimally invasive robotic surgery capabilities and making the Peninsula Institute for Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery (PILARS) the most extensive on the Delmarva Peninsula.

The da Vinci Xi, the state-of-the-art robotic surgical technology available in the world today, is the third robot to be installed at PRMC in the past decade, and upgrades substantially the capabilities of both the S and Si systems already used in specialized operations.

“We’ve known for 10 years now that robotics allows smaller incisions, and that translates into faster recovery and shorter hospital stays. Our team of specially trained surgeons has pinpoint accuracy, dexterity and control, which means less tissue damage and less pain,” said Kurt Wehberg, chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at PRMC. “As a heart surgeon, the Xi offers me the ability to perform stapling of major vessels connected to the heart, something not available on the two previous robots. It provides patients an advanced surgery, and for surgeons the ability to more accurately staple these vessels in areas the human wrist could never reach.”

The da Vinci Xi, Si and S Surgical Systems are used across a spectrum of minimally invasive procedures at PRMC including cardiac and thoracic surgery, urologic surgery, gynecologic surgery and general surgery. Since 2007, nearly 1,800 Delmarva patients have benefitted from the revolutionary technology available at PRMC.

“The Xi also offers an aerodynamic profile, which allows us to better position it during connection to the patient and ultimately a more precise surgery,” said urologist and surgeon Mark Shimko, PILARS Medical Director. “Another outstanding benefit is that the new robot is easier for surgeons to manipulate, and it provides a simulator that allows virtual education/training and the opportunity for self-assessment and evaluation. These are all significant advancements that will help to improve surgical performance and patient outcomes.”

Office Manager Hired

SALISBURY – Fisher Architecture LLC, a locally owned, experienced architectural firm providing functional design and construction solutions to clients, announced its recent hire of Haley Echard, who is joining the team as the new office manager.

“Haley’s energy and eagerness to engage with the staff and customers will enhance the office environment and the level of service we provide to our clients,” said Keith Fisher of Fisher Architecture LLC. “We value her organizational skills and attention to detail. We are excited to have Haley as the newest addition to the Fisher Architecture family.”

Haley is responsible for assisting the chief financial officer with financials, invoicing, payroll, new hires and marketing initiatives. Her role also supports project managers with proposals; maintaining project reports, deposits, calendars, licenses and the scheduling of staff meetings. Haley has a Bachelors in Psychology from Salisbury University and is a certified nursing assistant.

“I was looking for something new and exciting and heard a lot of great things about working with Fisher Architecture,” said Haley. “I am ready to learn as much as I can about the industry in order to help the team serve our customers and the community.”

Commercial Advisor Added

SALISBURY — Brent Miller, managing director of SVN-Miller Commercial Real Estate, has announced the addition of Christian Phillips to the team.

He will be working as an advisor and teaming up with Advisors Brad Gillis, Joey Gilkerson, and Chris Gilkerson. Phillips is an Eastern Shore native and graduated from Salisbury University in 2005. He worked in the hospitality industry for 20 years.

“I am excited to start my career in commercial real estate with SVN-Miller Commercial Real Estate, specifically aligning myself with Team Devreco,” said Phillips. “Brad, Joey and Chris have formed a group that not only assists in real estate sales and leasing, but also provides insight, ideas and the know how to redevelop, adapt and construct real estate.”

University Ranks High

SALISBURY — For the fourth consecutive year, Money magazine has named Salisbury University among “The Best Colleges for Your Money.”

SU was ranked 250th out of 711 campuses spotlighted.

“Being named among the top sixth of approximately 1,500 colleges and universities nationwide is a testament to the quality of education and experiences we provide our students,” said Dr. Karen Olmstead, SU interim provost. “Rankings like these reflect the balance of challenge and support in an SU education.”

For its rankings, Money examines educational quality, affordability and alumni success.

Other publications also have taken note of what SU has to offer. For the 20th consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report included the University among its “Best Colleges” in the North. For the 18th consecutive year, The Princeton Review named SU one of its Best 381 Colleges. Forbes magazine also has named Salisbury one of “America’s Best Value Colleges.”