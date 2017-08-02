Appeal Filed Week Before White Marlin Open To Start; Tourney Officials ‘Confident’ Ruling Will Stand

OCEAN CITY — With the 44th Annual White Marlin Open (WMO) looming next week, the angler and boat owner who was disqualified from last year’s tourney by a U.S. District Court judge in June following a lengthy trial filed an appeal on Wednesday seeking to overturn the judge’s ruling.

In June, a U.S. District Court judge essentially ruled in favor of the WMO and the other plaintiffs in a federal interpleader case against the supposed winner of the glamorous white marlin division in 2016, angler Phil Heasley and the Kallianassa out of Naples, Fla. Heasley’s 76.5-pound white marlin was the one and only qualifying white marlin weighed during 2016 event and was symbolically awarded a tournament-record $2.8 million.

However, apparent rules violations regarding the time of the catch and subsequent deceptive polygraph examinations by Heasley and the Kallianassa captain and crew landed the case first in Worcester County Circuit Court and later in U.S. District Court. In mid-June, U.S. District Court Richard Bennett ruled Heasley and the Kallianassa crew should be disqualified because of the rules violations regarding the time of the catch and the failed polygraph exams and the $2.8 million top prize was later redistributed to the winners in several other categories.

On Wednesday, Heasley, through his attorneys, filed a formal appeal seeking to overturn the federal judge’s ruling in the case, asserting the ruling as based on erroneous assumption and ignored significant evidence. The appeal was filed less than a week before the 2017 White Marlin Open is set to begin next Monday.

“We filed today’s appeal because the District Court ruling last month was fundamentally wrong,” said Heasley in a statement released on Wednesday. “It became clear that the judge based much of his ruling on a deeply flawed assumption and discarded facts, evidence and eyewitness testimony that contradicted it. The Kallianassa crew and I caught the tournament’s only qualifying white marlin fairly, legally and without violating any tournament rules.”

According to the statement, the June 14, 2017 U.S. District Court ruling has been “seen by many within the professional fishing industry as demonstrating a lack of understanding of how fishing tournaments work.”

The appeal filed on Wednesday will focus on two key areas of the ruling including the assumption the Kallianassa put fishing lines in the water prior to the official 8:30 a.m. start time. Another area of focus in the appeal asserts the court made its ruling largely on the post-tournament polygraph tests, which are generally not admissible in federal court because they are often unreliable.

“For the first time in my life, my integrity and honesty have been challenged because of a polygraph test,” said Heasley in the statement. “The impact of this incorrect ruling not only has had great emotional impact on me and my family, but also on my professional captain and crew, who are fine, upstanding men and fishermen who are being unfairly branded as cheats. Whatever the outcome of the appeal, I could not let this ruling stand unchallenged. This has become about more than a winning white marlin. We’re honorable people and we will continue to fight for our reputation and the truth.”

White Marlin Open officials were not surprised by the appeal, saying in a statement, “We are very confident that Judge Bennett’s ruling will stand.”

This story will be updated.