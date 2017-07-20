Things To Do – July 21, 2017

Every Friday: FORGE Youth And Family Meetings

6:30-8:30 p.m. House of Mercy Sanctuary, behind House of Mercy Thrift Shop, Route 113, Selbyville. Small meal, music, games and life lessons. All are welcome. 443-513-1048.

Every 1st Friday: Star Charities Volunteers Meet

10 a.m., Ocean Pines Library. 410-641-7667.

Every 2nd Friday: Food Pantry

New Bethel United Methodist Church, 10203 Germantown Rd., Berlin. 410-641-2058.

Every Saturday: Weekly Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m., White Horse Park, 239 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines. Year-round. Locally grown vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, kettle corn, flowers, artisan breads, seafood, meats, more. New vendors welcome. 410-641-7717.

Every Saturday: Morning Worship

Year-round, 10 a.m., Bible study; 11 a.m., worship, Ocean City 7th Day Adventist Church, 10301 Coastal Hwy. (St. Peter’s Lutheran Church), O.C. 443-397-4005.

Every Sunday: Atlantic United Methodist Church

Praise Service, 8:30 a.m.; Traditional Service and Children and Youth Sunday School, 10 a.m. Nursery available for both services. 4th Street and Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City. 410-289-7430.

Every Sunday: Morning Worship

10 a.m. Year-round. Holy Communion and Sunday School. Holy Trinity Anglican, 11021 Worcester Hwy., Berlin (between Routes 90 and 589). Nursery available. 410-641-4882.

Every Sunday: Morning Worship

8 a.m. and 11 a.m., Traditional Worship; 9:30 a.m., Contemporary Worship; St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A, 10301 Coastal Hwy., O.C. 410-524-7474.

Every Sunday: Divine Liturgy

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church, 33384 MacKenzie Way, Lewes. Visitors always welcome. All services in English. 302-645-5791 or visit www.orthodoxdelmar.org.

Every Sunday: Summer Worship

8:30 a.m.: Atlantic United Methodist Church, Shenanigan’s Porch at 4th Street and the Boardwalk. In case of rain or heat advisory, worship will be inside the church at 4th Street and Baltimore Avenue. Come as you are and join in praise and thanksgiving.

Every Sunday: Outdoor Informal Worship Service

Through September. 8:30 a.m. Bethany United Methodist Church front lawn, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy. (Route 611 on the way to Assateague Island), Berlin. Bring lawn chair or blanket. 410-641-2186 or bethany21811@gmail.com.

Every 2nd Sunday: Knights Of Columbus All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet

8:30-11:30 a.m. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. $10 per adult; $6 per child, 8 and under.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus, Sweet Adelines

7-9 p.m., Ocean Pines Community Center. Women are invited to learn the craft of acapella singing under the direction of Carol Ludwig. 410-641-6876.

Monday-Saturday: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-4 p.m., 10452 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin Shopping Center. All profits go to the hospital to support patient care services, new technology and education and to benefit the community. 410-629-1447.

Monday-Saturday: Atlantic United Methodist Church Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-2 p.m., AUMC, 4th Street and Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City. Donation drop-off room open 24 hours a day (some restrictions apply). Supports the church’s ministries and missions. 410-289-4458.

Monday-Saturday: Hospice Thrift Shop

Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Berlin Shopping Center, just off Route 50, 10445 Old Ocean City Blvd., #7, Berlin. Proceeds benefit Coastal Hospice at the Ocean Residence. 410-641-1132.

Monday-Saturday: Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Bank Plaza, 34407 Dupont Blvd., Unit 3, Frankford, Del. All proceeds benefit the Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center. 443-513-0114.

Every Monday: Berlin TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m., Atlantic General Hospital, Conference Room 1, 733 Healthway Dr. TOPS is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. 410-251-2083.

Every Monday: Historic St. Martin’s Church Museum

1-4 p.m., 11413 Worcester Hwy., Showell. 410-251-2849.

Every 1st Monday: Free Hypertension Clinics

Hosted by Atlantic General Hospital. Apple Discount Drugs, Berlin, 10 a.m.-noon; Happy Harry’s, Ocean Pines, 1-3 p.m. 410-641-9268.

Every 2nd Monday: Friends Of The Ocean Pines Library

10 a.m. at the library. Refreshments available at 9:30 a.m. 410-208-4014.

Every Tuesday May-September: Plant Clinic “Ask A Master Gardener”

1-4 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library, 11107 Cathell Rd. University of Maryland Cooperative Extension Service is offering “Ask A Master Gardener.” Clinic is free and will be available to help with gardening questions. Put plant damage samples in a plastic bag and label the bag with name and phone number. If questions cannot be answered at the time of submittal, someone will research and get back to you at a later date. 410-641-5570.

Every Tuesday: Prayer Hour

8:30-9:30 a.m., The Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del. If you or someone you know is in need of prayer. 302-519-3867.

Every Tuesday: Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

5:30-7 p.m. Berlin group 0331, Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Support and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@-gmail.com.

Every 1st Tuesday: Free Hypertension Clinics

Hosted by Atlantic General Hospital. Rite Aid, Selbyville, 10 a.m.-noon. Rite Aid, Ocean Pines, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. 410-641-9268.

Every 1st Tuesday: Ravens Roost 58

6:30 p.m. Seeking new members, a treasurer and members to serve on the Board of Directors. Meets the first Tuesday of every month and for the Sunday NFL games to raise money for local families in need. All activities take place at the 28th Street Pit & Pub. Dues: $20 per year. If interested, stop by 28th Street Pit & Pub.

Every 2nd Tuesday: Adoptions Together Inc.

Support and education group. Adoption issues. Domestic and international adoption families welcome. St. Paul’s Church, Church Street, Berlin. Child care is available. 410-708-2439.

Every 2nd Tuesday: Worcester County Parkinson’s Support Group

2:30-4 p.m., Ocean Pines Library. Speakers, exercises, discussions of current medications and new sources of help. 410-208-3132.

Every Third Tuesday: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 Monthly Meeting

6 p.m. social hour; 7 p.m. meeting. American Legion Synepuxent Post 166, 23rd Street, Ocean City. Current members and those interested in becoming a member are encouraged to attend.

Every Wednesday: FORGE Round Table Discussion

6-8 p.m. House of Mercy, 36674 South Dupont Hwy., Selbyville. Group respectfully discusses religion, politics, faith and family foundations. All ages welcome. 443-513-1048 or info@forgeyouth.org.

Every Wednesday: Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 Bingo

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. 138th Street, across from the Fenwick Inn, Ocean City. Open to the public. All cash prizes. Jackpot: $1,000. Food and non-alcoholic drinks available. 410-250-2645.

Every Wednesday: Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club Meeting

6 p.m., Captain’s Table Restaurant, in the Courtyard by Marriott, 15th Street and the Boardwalk, O.C.

Every Wednesday: Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City

Meets weekly in the Ocean Pines Community Center. Doors open at 7 a.m.; meeting begins at 8 a.m. 410-641-7330; www.kiwanisofopoc.org.

Every Wednesday: Square Dancing Classes

7-9 p.m. (all through the winter) Ocean Pines Community Hall. Lessons for all visitors are always welcome. 410-835-3534.

Every Wednesday: Bible Study And Fellowship

6:30 p.m. The Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del. Study topics in a series format. www.theodysseychurch.com.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Autistic Children’s Support Group Of Worcester County

7 p.m. St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in the library. Child care provided. Invite parents who have children with special needs to attend. 410-352-9959.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Polish American Club

Meets at Columbus Hall, 2-4 p.m. Join the group if you are of Polish or Slavic descent. Helen Sobkowiak, 410-723-2639; Georgia Winecki, 410-524-0521.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Hope For Hepatitis Support Group

Atlantic General Primary Care Office, 11107 Racetrack Rd., Ocean Pines 7:15-9 p.m. 410-213-1741.

Every 2nd And 4th Wednesday: MOPS, Mothers Of Preschoolers Meeting

9:15 a.m., Community Church, Ocean Pines. Free child care so enjoy a mommy’s play date. Visit www. facebook.com/groups/MOPSccop.

Every 3rd Wednesday: Suicide Grievers Support Group

Worcester County Health Department, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Open to anyone who has lost a friend or loved one to suicide. Quiet listening, caring people, no judgement. 410-629-0164 or visit www.jessespaddle.org.

Every 3rd Wednesday: Women Supporting Women

Breast cancer support group. 10026 Old Ocean City Blvd., #4, Berlin, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. 410-641-2849.

Wednesday-Saturday: Used To Be Mine Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Supporting Diakonia. Located at the intersection of Route 611 and Sunset Avenue. 410-213-0243.

Wednesday-Saturday: Shepherd’s Nook Thrift Shop

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Church at Ocean Pines, Route 589 and Racetrack Road, Berlin. Accepting donations of gently worn clothes and household items.

Every Thursday: American Legion Post 166 Bingo

American Legion Post 166. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food and non-alcoholic beverages available. Open to the public. 410-289-3166.

Every Thursday: Food Addicts In Recovery Anonymous

7-8:30 p.m. Ocean View Presbyterian Church, Central Avenue and Church Street, Ocean View, Del. 302-541-0275.

Every Thursday: Chair Aerobics

1-2 p.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Community Life Center, 10301 Coastal Hwy., O.C. Sponsored by St. Peter’s Senior Adult Ministry. Free will offering. 410-524-7474.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles 45+ Happy Hour

4-7 p.m. Clarion Hotel, 10100 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649 or www.beachsingles.org.

Every 2nd Thursday: AARP Meeting

AARP Ocean City Chapter #1917. 10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st St. (behind the Dough Roller), Ocean City.

Every 3rd Thursday: Worcester County NAACP Meeting

6:30 p.m. Call for meeting locations. The public is invited. 443-944-6701.

Every 3rd Thursday: Pine’eer Craft Club Meeting

9:45 a.m., refreshments followed by business meeting and a craft of the month; Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway.

July 21, 28, Aug. 4: Knights Of Columbus Bingo

More than $1,000 in prizes each week and Big Jackpot could pay $1,000. Doors open at 5 p.m., games begin at 6:30 p.m. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. Refreshments for sale. 410-524-7994.

July 22: Ocean Pines Anglers Club 21st Annual Art Hansen Memorial Youth Fishing Contest

South Gate Pond (near the Sports Core Pool), Ocean Pines. Registration: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Contest: 9-10:30 a.m. Youths should bring their own fishing rod and reel, bait is provided. Age groups: 4-7, 8-11, 12-16. Trophy awarded for biggest fish in each age group, special awards for top three. Children younger than age 4 can fish but will not be eligible for a trophy. Free event. All registrants receive a prize compliments of Ocean City/Berlin Optimist Club and Maryland Saltwater Sportfishing Association. 410-208-2855.

July 22: FORGE Family Fun Day

10 a.m.-3 p.m. House of Mercy, Route 113, Selbyville, Del. Family-friendly event includes carnival-style games, field day events, bounce house, face painting, food and snacks. Cornhole tournament: $10 per person. All proceeds benefit FORGE Youth and Family Academy. 443-366-2813 or info@forgeyouth.org.

July 22: Corn Hole Tournament

Noon. House of Mercy, 36674 Dupont Hwy., Selbyville, Del. $10 per person. Proceeds benefit FORGE Youth and Family Academy. 443-366-2813 or info@forgeyouth.org.

July 23: Alzheimer’s Association Walk To End Alzheimer’s Kickoff

2-5 p.m. Downtown River Park, Salisbury. Food, music, games, Great Rubber Duckie Race. 443-210-2007 to purchase rubber duckie.

July 23: Gospel Dinner Cabaret

4 p.m. Germantown School, 10223 Trappe Rd., Berlin. The Sons of Thunder Easternshore accompanied by a pianist. Dinner served during performance. Cost: $20, tickets are limited. 410-641-0638.

July 23, 30, Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27: Summer Gospel Concerts

St. Matthews By-The-Sea summer concert series, 7 p.m. All are welcome. Free, all-music events. 1000 Coastal Hwy., Fenwick Island, at the intersection of Highway One and Dagsboro Street. July 2: Bill Day Ministry; July 9: Sons of Thunder; July 16: Lights of Home; July 23: The Veasey Family; July 30: Dave Morgan Music Ministry; Aug. 6: The Hyssongs; Aug. 13: Merle & Cathy; Aug. 20: Precious Memories; Aug. 27: The Crusaders. Love offering will be taken for the artists. 302-436-1938 or from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 302-537-1402.

July 23, Aug. 13, 27, Sept. 10, 24: Knights Of Columbus All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet

Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. Scrambled eggs, pancakes, French toast, creamed chipped beef, biscuits, sausage, bacon and toast. $10, adult; $6, child 8 and under. 410-524-7994.

July 24: Quarter Auction

Doors open at 6 p.m., games start at 7 p.m. Church of the Holy Spirit, 100th Street and Coastal Highway, Ocean City. Tickets are $10 and include a paddle. Additional paddles are $2 each or three for $5. They are limited. Food will be available for purchase. 410-723-1973 or 443-235-8942.

July 25: Maryland Saltwater Sportfishing Association

Atlantic Coast Chapter. Meeting starts at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. Ocean City Lions Club off Airport Road in West Ocean City. Guest speaker: Mike Snedaker from the Ocean City fishing community. Guests welcome to visit and participate.

July 25, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 Knights Of Columbus Crab Nights

Dine between 5 and 7 p.m. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. Crabs and shrimp need to be ordered between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. Platters and other food available without pre-order. Cash bar. 410-524-7994.

July 29: Bowen United Methodist Church Luncheon

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Menu includes hamburgers, hot dogs, homemade ice cream and beverages.

July 29, July 31: Ocean Pines Library Book Sale

9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 29; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 31. Thousands of books, above-average condition. Most are $2 or less. Also many DVDs and CDs. Sponsored by Friends of the Ocean Pines Library.

July 31-Aug. 3: Vacation Bible School “Surf Shack”

Activities from 6:30-8 p.m. Dinner served beginning at 6 p.m. Powellville UM Church. School-age children invited to attend. Vacation Bible School celebration at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. 410-835-3388.

Aug. 3: Peach Festival

9 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 10301 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Bake table, books, bulk peaches, flea market, food, face painting, sodas, games, health fair, holiday items, ice cream and peaches, peach smoothies, silent auction, music and vendor tables. 410-524-7474.

Aug. 4: Flea Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 10301 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 410-524-7474.

Aug. 5: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Aug. 5: 2nd Annual Iron Chef Competition

2 p.m. Ocean City branch library. Compete for prizes (first place and runner-up) by making a gourmet dish with the provided ingredients. All supplies provided. Ages 8 and up. 410-524-1818 or bhglenn@worcesterlibrary.org.

Aug. 5: 19th Annual Blessing Of The Combines

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Parade of Combines entering Green Street by 11 a.m., Snow Hill. Blessing: Daniel Freeman, Spence Baptist Church; guest speaker: Kathryn Danko-Lord. Car show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sturgis Park; Shore Fun Tractor Pull, Snow Hill Auto Body, 3 p.m. Music by Route 50 Band, Spence Praise Band, Rachel Leigh Deao and Gabe Resto. Activities include dove release; JROTC; throttle thrust; antique tractors and mowers; pontoon boat cruises; pony rides; food and craft vendors; pie-eating contest; petting barnyard; Scales and Tales; Lollipop and Tootsie the Clowns; children’s tractor pull; hay rides; moon bounce; MSP Underwater Recovery Team. T-shirts now on sale at the Flower Shop. 443-783-1715 or blesscombines@gmail.com.

Aug. 12: Block Party Benefit

6-9 p.m. Main Street, Berlin. Family-friendly event to benefit critically ill children and their families who stay at the Believe In Tomorrow Children’s House By The Sea. Live music, food, guest bartenders, games and activities for kids and adults. 410-723-2842.

Aug. 12: Ice Cream Social

5:30 p.m. The Pavilion at Taylorville United Methodist Church, 11252 Adkins Rd., Berlin. Featuring Nancy Elliott Brittingham and the Ole Time Gospel Singers. All are welcome. 757-710-8966.

Aug. 12, 8 a.m., Aug. 24, 4 p.m.: Pickleball Clinics

Free clinics for beginners. Ocean Pines Pickleball Club, Manklin Meadows Sports Complex, 11443 Manklin Creek Rd., Ocean Pines. Eight new courts at the facility. Registration: 703-598-6119 or Jhanberry@comcast.net.

Aug. 17-18: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Lobby Sales

Aug. 17: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Aug. 18: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. First Uniform Inc. (scrubs, lab coats, Dansko shoes, surgery caps). Main Lobby, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Atlantic General Hospital. 410-641-1100.

Aug. 25: Kiwanis Duck Race

6 p.m. Frontier Town Lazy River. Donation: $5 per duck or $10 for three ducks. Benefits Kiwanis children’s programs. 410-973-1233 for tickets. Do not need to be present to win.

Sept. 14-15: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Lobby Sales

Sept. 14: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sept. 15: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. In The Bag (handbags, wallets, luggage and small leather goods). Main Lobby, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Atlantic General Hospital. 410-641-1100.

Nov. 18: Craft Show

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company, 4718 Snow Hill Rd. 410-632-2115.