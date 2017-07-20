OC’s Jolly Roger To Hold Christmas In July Toy Drive

OCEAN CITY — Jolly Roger Amusement Parks is celebrating a new partnership with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots at its inaugural Christmas in July Toy Drive on July 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The parks will be collecting new, unwrapped toys in a donation station at the front of the park to benefit the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots. When you drop off a toy, you’ll receive a voucher for 20% off your ticket purchase (good for that day only at any of the 30th Street amusement parks) and a free gift.

The event will kick off at 9:45 a.m. when Pocomoke High School’s ROTC organization will be hosting a flag raising ceremony at the front of the park. Starting promptly at 10 a.m. the American flag, the Marines flag and the Toys for Tots flag will be raised. Frank Del Piano, Commandant of the First State Detachment Marine Corps League, will play the snare drum during the ceremony and will play the National Anthem to start the festivities. Then, the Ocean City Jeep Club will arrive with a toy drive convoy to deliver their donations.

The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots has expressed a need for more interactive and educational toys, but all donations are welcome. Cash donations will also be accepted if visitors don’t have an opportunity to head to the store before heading to the park that morning.

“The Town of Ocean City is delighted to hear about the Christmas in July event at Jolly Roger Amusement Park,” Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said. “Jolly Roger has always been a generous and giving partner in the Ocean City business community. Their partnership with Toys for Tots on July 25, to benefit those less fortunate during the holidays, is another example of just how generous the business community is here in Ocean City. I personally look forward to coming to Jolly Roger on July 25 and I hope those living and vacationing in Ocean City will join me.”

The 1st State Detachment Marine Corps League’s campaign annually collects toys and cash donations for needy children throughout America. Since 1947, the Marines have fulfilled the dreams of millions of less fortunate children each Christmas. They do this by providing Christmas toys. A shiny new toy sends a message to a needy child that someone cares; that he or she hasn’t been forgotten; and that the magic of Christmas hasn’t passed him or her by. Last year’s local campaign distributed 7,241 toys to 4,074 children.