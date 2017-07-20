The Resorter … Revisited – July 21, 2017

Summer of 1955

Volume 1

Edition 1

Issue Highlights

This was the first issue ever of The Resorter.

The covers in the early days of The Resorter were quite different than the later years. At this time, it was published by Wm. A. Dryden and owned by the Eastern Shore Times.

Miss Ocean City 1955 was Lolita “Teensy” Hall, a 17-year-old high school senior born and raised in Ocean City.

On page 3 was a box dedicating the first issue of the magazine to locals who passed away over the winter, including Walter F. Squires, Ethel Kelly, George G. Phifer and Frank Sacca.

Archie and Thelma Jones were inviting year-round guests to their “fireproof” and “soundproof” Miami Court on 22nd Street.

The new and beautiful Paddock Cocktail Lounge at 18th Street was advertised courtesy of host Gabby Mancini.

A story on “Ocean City Bus Lines” reported the service “stops in the middle of the block – or anywhere – to pick up fares.” Additionally, one of the interior signs read, “Any person accompanied by more than three watermelons will be charged an extra fare.”

Serving as Ocean City elected officials at the time were Mayor Daniel Trimper Jr. and Councilmen Wm. H. McCabe, Harry Kelley, D. Pasher Bishop and Talbot E. Bunting.

Ocean City’s new eight-block concrete Boardwalk was unveiled. Due to upkeep costs, the Mayor and Council decided to replace the wood with concrete at a cost of $35,000.

The back page advertisement was for the Lagoon Restaurant on 24th Street. Reservations could be made by dialing 756-W.