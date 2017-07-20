Ocean City Elks Lodge #2645 Donates $4,000 To Coastal Hospice

Ocean City Elks Lodge #2645 donated $4,000 this month to Coastal Hospice for the purpose of adding additional rooms and medical support for their new facility in Worcester County. Charity Committee members Charlie Loane, Bruce Martinec and Jim Flaig and Carroll Wagner are pictured making the check presentation to Heather Duma, accepting on behalf of Coastal Hospice. Submitted Photos