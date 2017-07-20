Star Charities Holds Annual Western Night At Ocean Downs

Star Charities held the annual Western Night July 13 at Ocean Downs with all money generated going to support military, wounded soldiers and veterans. Entertainers from Frontier Town included Damian Lockhart, Niamh Lundberg, Tyler Vansice, Jake Kvarda, Rebecca Cossaboom, Josiah Oswald, Nora Hetzler, Julie Karson, Shane Karson, and Carrie Baker. Photo by Ted Page