Decatur’s Leonard Named National All-Star

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur freshman Brittyn Lyra Leonard has been named a 2017 National Lacrosse All-Star and represented the state of Maryland this week at the National Lacrosse Academy and the National Lacrosse Classic in Richmond.

Leonard was chosen as a Brine National High School All-Star and joined teammates Lily Belle Baker and Ellie Dutton on the team representing Maryland this week at the National Lacrosse Classic. The Brine National Lacrosse Classic brings the top high school lacrosse players in the nation to one venue where regional teams compete to become national champions. The event puts players in front of college lacrosse coaches in a recruiting showcase.

The National Lacrosse Classic is the first-of-its-kind lacrosse experience created to provide athletes with a competitive process to benchmark their skills and athleticism, qualify for selection to represent their states and gain recognition by competing in front of NCAA lacrosse coaches from every division.