Second Leg Of OC Grand Prix In The Books

The second leg of the Delmarva Grand Prix High School Tennis Tournament at the Ocean City Tennis Center concluded last weekend with several local players placing in their divisions. Pictured above are the Gold and Silver Flight winners with the Tennis Center’s Bruzz Truitt. Pictured from left are Truitt, Bryan Sebaraj, Eddie Nieberding, Trevor Hayes and Dominic Anthony. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The second leg of the Delmarva Grand Prix High School Tennis Tournament played at the Ocean City Tennis Center last weekend is in the books with several local players advancing.

Juniors from 10 different high schools across the shore gathered at the Ocean City Tennis Center last Sunday for the second of three legs in the annual Grand Prix Tournament throughout the summer. In the boys’ Gold Flight, Dominic Anthony of Worcester Prep and Trevor Hayes of Stephen Decatur shared first place honors, each going 3-0 in matches to collect 39 points. Ethan Jones was second with 33 points, followed by Adam Pizza of Worcester Prep with 32 points.

In the boys’ Silver Flight, Eddie Nieberding and Patrick Sebaraj both of Bennett went 3-0 in matches to share first place. Decatur Kenny Song took second and Bennett’s Brian Min took third. In the girls’ Gold Flight, Katherine Allen of North Dorchester took first, while Kasey Lee and Sydney Weaver of Pocomoke shared second. In the girls’ Silver Flight, Bennett dominated with Trinity Weaver taking first, Kelli Moreno taking second and Emma Murphy taking third.

The third leg of the Delmarva High School Championships will be held on August 6 at the Ocean City Tennis Center. The top four point winners from each division will then proceed to the Delmarva High School Tournament Grand Prix Finals on August 20 at the Ocean City Tennis Center.