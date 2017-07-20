Cops And Courts – July 21, 2017

Bicyclist Struck

OCEAN CITY — A Salisbury man was charged with hit-and-run last weekend after allegedly striking a bicyclist in downtown Ocean City and leaving the scene, apparently unaware he had hit someone.

Around 12:50 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a reported hit-and-run collision involving a bicycle in the area of 1st Street and Baltimore Avenue. The officer met with the male victim, who told police he was attempting to cross 1st Street on a bicycle in a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle and fell to the ground.

The victim said the vehicle slowed down briefly after hitting him and then fled the scene on westbound 1st Street toward Philadelphia Avenue. The victim had abrasions on his left arm and hand, which were the result of the collision. Two witnesses who were sitting on a porch nearby gave police a description of the vehicle, a gray Toyota with tinted windows. Other officers observed a vehicle matching the description on westbound Route 50 near Keyser Point Road in West Ocean City and were able to stop the vehicle at a nearby convenience store.

The driver was identified as Frederick Christmas, 20, of Salisbury. OCPD officers noted damage on his vehicle consistent with hitting a bicyclist. The front seat passenger told police he and Christmas felt as if they had hit something, but continued driving without checking what was struck. Based on the witness statements and evidence, Christmas was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

During the investigation, it was determined Christmas did not have a valid driver’s license and his learner’s permit expired in December. It was also learned Christmas had 12 points on his driving record. When interviewed, Christmas reportedly told police he felt he had hit something, but other occupants in the vehicle told him it was nothing and he kept on driving. The front seat passenger told police Christmas was scared, which is why he didn’t stop.

Burglary Charge After Stumbling Into Restaurant

OCEAN CITY — A local homeless man was arrested for breaking and entering and trespassing last weekend after allegedly stumbling through the back door of a Boardwalk restaurant.

Around 10:40 a.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a Boardwalk restaurant at 12th Street for a reported disorderly suspect. The officer met with a cook at the restaurant, who told police a suspect later identified as Ethan Robertson, 38, of no fixed address, walked into the basement of the restaurant, which is located behind the building in an area not easily accessible to the public, while the employee was putting away a food delivery.

The employee told police he told Robertson to leave several times, but Robertson refused to leave and threatened the employee. The employee contacted his manager who was ultimately able to get Robertson to leave the premises, according to police reports. By the time police arrived, Robertson had left the area, but left behind his belongings including a backpack and a small tent, under the building.

Store staffers provided police with a description of Robertson and the direction in which he was last seen walking and also told officers he was extremely intoxicated and could barely stand on his own, according to police reports. OCPD officers located Robertson a short time later walking in the area of 10th Street and St. Louis Avenue. Officers observed Robertson as he attempted to open the gate of a private property unsuccessfully.

By now, several people in the area came out on the porches to observe Robertson’s actions. Robertson was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Birthday Girl Busted

OCEAN CITY — A brother and sister from Ellicott City were arrested this week after the former incited a crowded bus to sing “happy birthday” to the latter and the pair later scrapped with cops attempting to get them off the bus.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer and two public safety aides were riding a municipal bus as part of the department’s summer ride-along program when the bus picked up a large group near 49th Street. Two individuals identified as Jake Barron, 23, and Kendall Barron, 21, got on and exhibited signs of intoxication. Jake Barron incited the entire bus to sing “happy birthday” to his sister, who was celebrating her 21st birthday.

After the song, the officer told Jake Barron to calm down and be quiet, but he reportedly continued the same behavior and questioned the officer’s instructions. At 41st Street, the officer told the driver to stop the bus so he could get the brother and sister off. The bus driver opened the rear door and the Barrons got off, but they would not allow the bus doors to close again and prevented the bus from moving, according to police reports.

After the pair refused to step away, the officer attempted to arrest Jake Barron for disorderly conduct. While the officer was attempting to handcuff Jake Barron, the birthday girl Kendal Barron pulled his arm away and prevented him. Kendall Barron was also arrested for assault and hindering a lawful arrest.

Unwanted Guest

OCEAN CITY — A New Hampshire man was arrested for breaking and entering and assault last weekend after allegedly passing out in the wrong motel room and then hitting a police officer attempting to rouse him.

Around 11:10 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a motel at 60th Street for a report of an intoxicated male sleeping in a room that did not belong to him. Upon arrival, the OCPD officer met with the room’s renter, who said she was staying in the unit with family and friends. The renter told police there was an intoxicated male, later identified as Kurtis Singleton, 27, of Manchester, N.H., sleeping in a bed in one of the rooms.

The witness said she first thought Singleton was her son, but realized he was not after attempting to wake him. The OCPD officer went to the room and found Singleton still sleeping in the room. The officer announced his presence loudly and identified himself as a police officer. According to police reports, the officer attempted to awaken Singleton several times by shaking him and telling him he was in the wrong room. However, Singleton could not be roused and rolled over and continued to sleep, according to police reports.

After several attempts, Singleton opened his eyes, looked at the officer and swung his arm, striking the officer in the chest. Two OCPD officers attempted to handcuff Singleton with the help of an off-duty trooper who was working security at the motel. A confused Singleton resisted at first and questioned what the police were doing to him, but he was ultimately brought into compliance and was charged with second-degree assault, breaking and entering and resisting arrest.

While seated on the curb outside, Singleton became upset and started crying, according to police reports. He reportedly told police he was in Ocean City for a bachelor party but did not know where his friends were. He also told police he was staying in the motel, but did not know which room. A check with the motel clerk revealed Singleton was not registered guest.

Meanwhile, the victim told police she thought the door to her motel room was locked. However, after Singleton was removed, she went into the hallway and closed the door and found she could open it without a key. It was only after she slammed the door when it locked appropriately.

Passed Out, Unwanted

OCEAN CITY — A Virginia man was arrested on assault and intoxicated endangerment last weekend after passing out on the sidewalk in front of a midtown motel room and later kicking a paramedic who was attempting to revive him.

Around 3:45 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a motel at 58th Street to check on the welfare of an adult male lying on the ground in front of one of the rooms. The officer arrived and discovered the suspect, later identified as Kevin Alvarez-Vasquez, 20, of Alexandria, Va., lying on the ground with his entire body across the walkway in front of the room.

The officer attempted to awaken Alvarez-Vasquez by giving him a sternum rub to no avail, according to police reports. After five unsuccessful attempts, the Ocean City Fire Department was contacted to aid in the attempt to awaken Alvarez-Vasquez. The OCPD officer searched the suspect to determine if he had a medical condition. The officer located a wallet containing two Virginia driver’s licenses, one of which did not belong to Alvarez-Vasquez.

Ocean City paramedics arrived on scene and were successful in rousing Alvarez-Vasquez. At that point, the OCPD officer observed Alvarez-Vasquez strike a paramedic in the knee with a closed fist. Alvarez-Vasquez was arrested and charged with assault and intoxicated endangerment. However, the OCPD officer noted in the report he did not smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage although Alvarez-Vasquez showed signs of impairment.

Boardwalk Stumbling

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested on public intoxication charges last weekend after allegedly harassing a woman and others on a drunken stumble down the Boardwalk.

Around 8:30 p.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers patrolling on the Boardwalk near Talbot Street were approached by a citizen who advised an older male was walking into people and had harassed a girl. OCPD officers located the female victim, who told police the suspect, later identified as Robert Hill, 67, of Ocean City, had been following her and kept trying to talk to her. The female victim told police Hill was making her extremely uncomfortable and she wanted to leave the scene.

OCPD officers approached Hill and told him he might have had too much to drink and it was time to go home, to which Hill responded, “I don’t want to go home, I want to have fun,” according to police reports. OCPD officers advised Hill to be careful and try not to run into any more people on the Boardwalk. The officers watched as Hill walked into several more people on the Boardwalk and stopped and danced in front of a group of young girls.

The officers observed Hill as he entered a bar on the Boardwalk at Talbot Street. About 20 minutes later, Hill was escorted from the bar by a bouncer who had cut him off, according to police reports. As Hill walked way, he collided with more people on the Boardwalk and nearly ran into several others, according to police reports.

At that point, he was arrested for public intoxication. As Hill was being escorted from the Boardwalk by police he reportedly told them “You don’t know what you’re doing,” and “I am going to sue you” in front of a crowd that had paused to watch the situation unfold.

Jail For Boardwalk Tirade

OCEAN CITY — A local homeless man, arrested for disturbing the peace in May after causing a ruckus and screaming profanities on the Boardwalk at Caroline Street in the middle of the afternoon with area school children around, pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Just after noon on May 3, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was on patrol in the area of North Division Street when Ocean City Communications reported a male near the comfort station at Caroline Street was screaming profanities. The officer walked toward the Caroline Street comfort station and was approached by no less than 12 adults who complained they were upset because a man was screaming profanities and threatening to hurt people.

The OCPD officer was still a block away and heard the suspect, later identified as William Livingston, 49, of no fixed address, screaming profanities and threatening to kill people. In addition to the adults, the Ocean City Elementary School was conducting its annual Boardwalk walk and there dozens of young school children in the same area.

The OCPD officer was approached by nine more adults as he walked toward Caroline Street who said they were concerned someone was going to get hurt. According to police reports, Livingston continued his threatening tirade even after he observed police heading his way and was told to quiet down. Last week, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 60 days.

Man Enters Guilty Plea For Shattering Store Windows

OCEAN CITY — A Glen Burnie man, arrested in May after shattering large display windows at a north-end surf shop, pleaded guilty this week to intoxicated endangerment and now awaits his fate pending a pre-sentence investigation.

Around 1 a.m. on May 29, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a malicious destruction of property case that had already occurred at the Quiet Storm Surf and Turf Shop at 122nd Street. The OCPD officer met with a worker from Justine’s Ice Cream Parlor next to Quiet Storm, who told police a suspect later identified as Brandon Foster, 19, of Glen Burnie, was walking along Coastal Highway as part of a larger group had broken the window at the Quiet Storm shop.

The surveillance video allegedly showed Foster first attempting to kick the door of Justine’s Ice Cream Parlor before moving west to the windows of the Quiet Storm store. Foster then picked up one of the baseball-sized decorative rocks in the parking lot of the Quiet Storm shop and threw it through the large, double-paned window.

According to police reports, it appeared the rock broke through the first double-pane glass window, bounced off a wooden display and then broke the interior layer of glass. All in all, three large glass windows were broken. The store’s owner estimated the damage at over $1,000 because of the large broken windows and because the wooden display would have to be removed to replace he windows.

Foster was charged with malicious destruction of property and disorderly intoxication. On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to the latter and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.

Probation For Impaired Driving

OCEAN CITY — A Dagsboro man, arrested in April after crashing his vehicle into a barrier near the gas pumps at a north-end convenience store before lighting a cigarette while standing in a puddle of gasoline despite orders from police not to do so, pleaded guilty this week to driving under the influence and was placed on probation for three years.

Around 2:25 a.m. on April 14, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on patrol in the area of the Wawa store on 120th Street observed an individual later identified as Storm Brockton Miles, 23, of Dagsboro, allegedly stumbling and swaying as he went to the check-out counter in the store. The OCPD officer was in the store and stood next to Miles, detecting an odor of alcohol coming from his breath and person.

After Miles made a purchase and walked to a pick-up truck at the gas pumps. According to police reports, Miles looked at the front driver’s side fender and bumper of the truck and the officer noticed there was front-end damage. Miles put gas in the truck and came back inside the store. According to police reports, the clerk advised Miles to get a cab and not drive because he was intoxicated, within earshot of the OCPD officer, but Miles allegedly said he was rich and did not care and that he was going to drive anyway.

Miles then went back to the truck, started it and turned the headlamps on. The OCPD officer got back into his patrol car and pulled behind Miles to affect a traffic stop. While the officer was walking back to his patrol vehicle, he observed freshly spilled gasoline on the ground next to Miles’ truck. OCPD also noticed fresh red paint, a bolt, a screw, rubber shavings and plastic pieces on the ground near the truck and near the red barriers that protect the gas pumps. The front fender and bumper were pushed into the tire, rendering the vehicle disabled.

The officer went back into the store and reviewed surveillance video that showed Miles allegedly striking the red barrier near the gas pump with his vehicle before stopping. Miles was out of his truck and began packing his cigarette pack at that point, but the OCPD officer advised him not to light a cigarette. According to police reports, Miles lit the cigarette anyway while standing in a puddle of gasoline. OCPD officers yelled at Miles to back up because he was standing in gasoline and he eventually did step back, raising his hands and telling the officers he knew what his rights were.

Based on the evidence, Miles was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while impaired by drugs, negligent and reckless driving and numerous traffic citations related to the collision with a gas pump barrier. This week, he pleaded guilty to driving while impaired and was placed on probation for three years.