Dealer Sentenced For Supplying Drug In Overdose

OCEAN CITY — A Georgetown, Del. man, arrested in March on heroin distribution charges after providing the drugs that caused a local man to overdose before being revived, pleaded guilty this month and was sentenced to three years, all but one of which was suspended.

In March, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a residence on Old Landing Road in reference to a CPR in progress that turned out to be a heroin overdose. Upon arrival, OCPD officers located a male individual lying unconscious on the floor of a bedroom in one of the units in the residence. The victim’s wife was administering CPR on him until one of the OCPD officers took over.

Despite the CPR attempts, the victim remained unconscious and unresponsive until Ocean City paramedics arrived and administered Narcan, at which time he became responsive. The victim was transported to Atlantic General Hospital for treatment. It was later learned the victim was on work release from the Worcester County Jail and had been working earlier that night at a midtown restaurant. He was treated at AGH for around 45 minutes until he was returned to the jail.

OCPD officers reviewed the evidence in the victim’s bedroom including two metal spoons, a hypodermic syringe, and two clear capsules, one of which was empty and the other which contained a tan powdery substance the officers recognized as heroin. The OCPD officers interviewed the victim’s wife, who said the victim had come home from work around 10:30 p.m. and had contacted an acquaintance later identified as Alex Dejournette, 29, of Georgetown, Delaware.

The victim’s wife told police Dejournette arrived a short time later and he and the victim went into a bathroom. The victim’s wife told police a short time later, the two men exited the bathroom. At that point, the two men entered a bedroom when the victim sat on a bed and then fell unconscious to the floor. The victim’s wife told police Dejournette began administering CPR on the victim until he learned other tenants in the building had called 911 and then he frantically fled the area, according to police reports.

OCPD officers then spoke with the property manager, who acknowledged he had called 911. The witness knocked on the door and Dejournette answered. The witness told police he observed the victim on the floor unconscious and called 911.

At that point, Dejournette ran out of the unit and frantically yelled he was leaving, according to police reports. The witness told police he attempted to detain Dejournette, but the suspect broke free and ran to a dark-colored Toyota sedan and fled the scene. The witness was able to get a Delaware tag number.

Two days later, officers went to the Worcester County Jail to interview the victim, who told police he had gotten off work and arranged to meet with Dejournette at the residence to complete the transaction of three heroin capsules for $60 along with $20 for gas money because the suspect was coming from Georgetown. Less than a week later, police observed Dejournette traveling southbound on Coastal Highway in the same Toyota in which he had been seen fleeing the scene five days earlier. He was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Last week, Dejournette pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and was sentenced to three years, all but one was suspended. He was also placed on probation for two years.