BomShell Boutique Adds Tanning Services To WOC Offerings

Tanning beds and standing spray tan options are available at Beach Bronzed Tanning, which is located inside BomShell Boutique off Route 50. Photos by Bethany Hooper

OCEAN CITY – Customers can build a summer tan and one-on-one relationships with knowledgeable staff at Beach Bronzed Tanning in West Ocean City.

Located at the Ocean Creek Plaza, Beach Bronzed accompanies BomShell Boutique and offers organic sunless spray tans and tanning beds.

Owner Gina March said Beach Bronzed offers customers both tanning beds and spray tan options with the high-end Versa Spa.

With the Versa Spa spray tan, March said clients can chose one of two options.

The first is a clear spray that works with the amino acids in the skin to give clients a natural-looking tan. March said the clear spray can be customized by choosing one of its three levels.

“If you want a hint of color or if you want to look like you just came back from Costa Rica, we can make it happen,” she said.

The second is a bronze spray that develops hours after receiving a spray tan.

“We really have something for everyone,” she said.

March said the staff at Beach Bronzed are knowledgeable and will consult with customers who use the tanning beds and Versa Spa.

“When you come in, we are going to do an analysis with you, whether you are lying in our beds or hopping into the Versa Spa,” she said. “We are going to make sure you follow our tanning guideline rules. We want you to gradually build a tan in those beds. We don’t want to burn you.”

March said the store’s tanning services are perfect options for both working locals and resort visitors.

“In their minds, they want to leave with an Ocean City tan, and unfortunately you can’t predict Mother Nature,” she said, “but you can predict it will always be sunny at Beach Bronzed.”

With four tanning rooms and a variety of tanning products to choose from, March said clients can expect a personalized experience and quality product each time they visit.

“The women who have shopped with me on the boutique side know how important it is for me to have one-on-one relationships with them … so I feel that’s the same type of confidence they have with the tanning side,” she said. “It’s a personalized experience and we want to make sure that you are happy with anything you get when you walk in the door, whether it’s clothing or a tan.”

March said Beach Bronzed is offering a variety of weekly and monthly tanning specials, as well as individual sessions, throughout the month of July. She explained that no contract is required and that walk-in appointments are welcomed, but asked that appointments be made for a Versa Spa session.

More information can be found on the Beach Bronzed Facebook or Instagram page or by calling 410-213-7120.