Area Rotary Clubs Introduce New 2017/2018 Officers

Area Rotary Clubs introduced 2017/2018 Officers at a recent meeting. Pictured, seated from left, are Marty Pusey, president, Snow Hill Rotary; Willie Jackson, president, Pocomoke Rotary; and Margaret Mudron, president, Ocean City-Berlin Rotary; and, standing from left, are Ann Gibb, past-president, Snow Hill Rotary; Carol Dorman, treasurer, Snow Hill Rotary; Bill Ferguson, assistant district governor; Norman Kreuger, treasurer, Pocomoke Rotary Club; Jackie Gordon, secretary, Pocomoke Rotary; Cliff Berg, past-president/treasurer, Ocean City-Berlin Rotary; and Ed Welch, president-elect and secretary, Ocean City-Berlin Rotary.