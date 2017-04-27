Ribbon Cutting Held For Ocean City Secure Condo Watch

by

Sponsored by the Ocean City and Ocean Pines Chambers of Commerce, owners Rick, Amy and Allyson Coleman cut the ribbon at the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce April 12, opening their new Ocean City Secure Condo Watch business that offers a complete concierge service for beach properties Services include winterizing, security, contractor and utility checks, pre-storm prep and post storm checks and for an extra a grocery stocking service. If interested, you can reach them at: www.ocsecurecondowatch.com. Photo by Ted Page