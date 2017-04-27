Snow Hill Resident Opens Upscale Resale Store

Anna Jones

SNOW HILL – A Snow Hill resident is showcasing her love for bargains with a new shop on Pearl Street.

Less than a year after moving to Snow Hill, resident Anna Jones opened ReTag’d Upscale Resale at 108 Pearl St. this month. The shop features both new and used clothing, décor, furniture and accessories. Handmade and locally crafted goods are on consignment in the shop as well.

“There’s a little bit of everything,” Jones said.

Jones didn’t move to Snow Hill with the intention of opening a shop but said the idea came to her while she was working at the Daily Brew Coffeehouse.

“I’ve always been a bargain shopper,” she said. “When I walk into a store the first aisle I head to is the clearance section. I love the randomness. You never know what you’re going to find.”

After some encouragement from staff at the coffeehouse, in December she began working with Tim Sherman of Salisbury University’s Small Business Development Center. She said the most difficult part of starting her business was finding a location.

“I wanted to keep my budget low but I needed an ample amount of space,” she said.

She was also only looking for a location in Snow Hill.

“I never thought about opening the shop anywhere else,” she said. “There’s a great atmosphere here.”

She saw firsthand how friendly the townspeople were while working at the coffee shop.

“I got a feel for how supportive the town is,” she said. “It made it easier to take the leap.”

Jones eventually decided on space on Pearl Street and quickly went to work. Before opening this month, she spent two weeks stocking up on pre-owned inventory with an “open buy” at the shop. ReTag’d is now full of clothing, home décor, accessories and the like. While some items are new, others are used.

“Price is dependent on style, seasonality and condition,” she said, adding that items ranged from $4 to $30.

To restock her inventory, Jones will continue to buy pre-owned items. Sellers are welcome to contact her at the shop. She’s willing to pay with cash or offer sellers 25 percent more in store credit.

Inventory at ReTag’d also includes items on consignment. Many of them are handmade locally. The shop features hand etched glassware made by Chasing Fireflyz as well as wrapped sea glass made by Delmarva Land and Sea Creations, among other locally made items.

“I’d love to bring on more local artisans,” Jones said.

ReTag’d is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Saturday and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. For more information call 443-735-1928.