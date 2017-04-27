Berlin Intermediate Students Learn Lesson Involving Embroidery Techniques Of The 18th And 19th Century

Salisbury University intern Veronica Turley brought history to life in Melissa Vit’s fifth grade classroom at Berlin Intermediate School through a lesson involving embroidery techniques of the 18th and 19th century. Students were taught how to embroider their names or initials to demonstrate their understanding of how women recorded stories of their lives during the era of the American Revolution through the art of samplers.