We Remember Those We Have Lost – April 28, 2018

Judith Lentz Potter

OCEAN CITY — Judith Lentz Potter, 68, of Ocean City and Hagerstown, passed away, Monday, April 24, 2017, at the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Born Thursday, Sept. 9, 1948 in Hagerstown, she was the daughter of the late Harry Miller Lentz and the late Hazel Marie (Rohrbaugh) Lentz.

Judy graduated from North Hagerstown High School in 1966 and later from Hagerstown Business College in 1967. Judy was employed with Psillas Planning & Pension in Hagerstown, Linton Shafer Warfield & Garrett PA in Frederick and most recently with Jackson Hewitt in Hagerstown.

Judy was a life member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Hagerstown, where she served as Senior Warden, Lay Eucharistic Minister, Chalicist, Chairman of the Outreach Committee, and Vice President of St. John’s Shelter Board. She was also Past Honored Queen of Job’s Daughters and served as Treasurer for Sunchaser Condo Association, Ocean City.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Laurin Ellsworth Potter, Jr.; two daughters, Hope Victoria Hopson and husband Scott of Middletown, Md. and Crystal Lynn Snyder & husband Michael of Adamstown, Md.; and four grandchildren, Matthew Hopson, Timothy Hopson, Brenna Snyder and Gabrielle Snyder.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Miller “Lenny” Lentz, Jr.

Services will be held Friday, April 28, 2017, at 11 a.m., at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 101 South Prospect Street, Hagerstown, Md., with the Rev. Todd Young officiating.

Family received friends at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, Md. on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Interment was at the Rest Haven Cemetery, Hagerstown, Md.

Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 101 South Prospect Street, Hagerstown, Md. 21740.

Carol Ann Terlizzi

BERLIN — Carol Ann Terlizzi, age 86, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., she was the daughter of the late George Speicher and Mary Roth Speicher. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Daniel in 2012. Surviving are her children, Daniel Terlizzi, Jr. and his wife Deborah of Greensburg, Pa., Alan Terlizzi and his wife Millie of Beaver Falls, Pa., Robert M. Terlizzi of Ocean Pines, Jack C. Terlizzi and his wife Kia of Ocean City, David W. Terlizzi of Atlanta, Ga. and John McAllister of Ocean City. There are 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, Robert Speicher and his wife Molly of Pittsburgh, Pa., and sisters Virginia Gramm, and Alice Baumiller, both of Pittsburgh.

Carol’s greatest joy was being surrounded by her five sons and their families.

A mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, April 24 at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Ocean City. Rev. Stanislao Esposito officiated. Interment was private for the family. A donation in her memory may be made to www.dav.org/donate. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Bonney Hoyer Lebling

BERLIN — Bonney Hoyer Lebling was born in Chicago, Ill. on July 6, 1923.

She graduated from Granby High School in Norfolk, Va., circa 1941. She died in Tucson, Ariz. on Jan. 7, 2017, of heart and lung disease.

She was married in 1971 to Robert Mobley Lebling in Rockville (deceased May 2005). They had eight children, Miriam and Frank Parsons, Tucson, Ariz; Elizabeth Worthington, Olney, Md,; Keith and Tomoko Lebling, Fukuyama, Japan; Kevin Lebling, Annapolis; Gracemarie and Greg Gamsky, Henderson, Nev.; Dennis and Ryoko Lebling, Sasebo, Japan; Daniel and Michele Lebling, Stevensville, Md.; and Madonna Lebling, Annapolis; five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

Bonney was a member of United Methodist Church. Her hobbies were knitting, needlepoint and Swedish weaving. Services will be held Saturday, May 13, 2017, at 11 a.m., at The Community Church at Ocean Pines, 11227 Racetrack Road, Ocean Pines, Md., 21811, with a reception immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to The American Lung Association.