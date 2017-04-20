Ocean Pines Garden Club Holds Arbor Day In The Pines

The Ocean Pines Garden Club (OPGC) held its Arbor Day in the Pines memorial tree planting ceremony on April 13 at Pintail Park in Ocean Pines. Loved ones who passed away in 2016 were memorialized at the event with the planting of a tree. Pictured, from left, are Chip Bertino, Worcester County Commissioner; Meg Herrick, OPGC President; Dave Stevens, Ocean Pines Association Board Director; and Marian Bickerstaff, Arbor Day Committee Chairperson. The tree planted this year in memory of loved ones who passed away during 2016 is a flowering crabapple. Submitted