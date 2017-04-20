Worcester Prep Lower And Middle School Chess Team Participated In 3rd Annual WPS Chess Tournament

Worcester Prep Lower and Middle School chess team members participated in the 3rd Annual WPS Chess Tournament on March 9. Also in March, seventh grader, Pranay Sanwal won second place in the Maryland Middle School Chess Tournament held at Roland Park High School in Baltimore. Left, from left, middle school winners were Sanwal, first place; eighth grader Daniel Chen, second place; eighth grader Joseph Schwartz, second place; seventh grader Ayush Batra, third place; sixth grader Sajiv Satyal, fourth place; and sixth grader Meeta Agarwal, fourth place. Not pictured was fifth grader Jonathan Antonov, second place.

Right, Lower School students winning awards were, from left, third grader Ansh Batra, first place; third grader Michael Hebert, second place; fourth grader James Haley, second place; third grader Jude Damouni, third place; fourth grader Edward Martikyan, third place; third grader Chris Chadwell, fourth place; third grader Chase Ginnavan, fourth place; fourth grader Lydia Schwartz, Sportsmanship & Chess Etiquette Award; fourth grader Briar Parsons, Sportsmanship & Chess Etiquette Award; Head of Lower School and WPS Chess Club Director Celeste Bunting; and second grader Jackson Curry Crayton, fourth place.