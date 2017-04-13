Things I Like – April 14, 2017

Sunday afternoon at the Masters

When technology makes life easier, not more difficult

Fancy handwriting

A “no reason” hug from one of my kids

When something dreaded turns into a positive

Afternoon bonfires

The show “Homeland”

Still feeling proud every Friday morning

A split hot dog off the grill

Smooth riding trucks

Hearing of businesses offering new attractions this summer

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.