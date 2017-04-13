Beach Patrol To Expand Late-Season Coverage With School Start Change

OCEAN CITY — With a state-mandated post-Labor Day start to the public school year in place in Maryland, the Ocean City Beach Patrol (OCBP) has a plan in place to expand coverage in late August when the season typically drops off.

Last year, Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order mandating public schools in Maryland return after Labor Day after previous legislative remedies stalled. As a result, most school systems in Maryland will now return after Labor Day, achieving the desired goal of expanding the summer season. It’s important to note there is a waiver process for schools wanting to return in August and although some have applied for the waiver for a variety of reasons, it appears most counties in Maryland will return to school in September.

The summer season in Ocean City drops off the last two weeks in August with most school systems in the region opening. As a result, the OCBP, which suffers an employee drain of its own as many of its officers are educators, scales back it coverage in the waning weeks of summer before Labor Day. With the post-Labor Day school start expected to expand the summer season, the beach patrol has a plan in place to ensure the beach is safely covered for more visitors.

During a budget work session on Monday, OCBP Captain Butch Arbin explained the typical challenges his department faces as summer continues and a large number of its staff returns to school. For example, last summer the OCBP had 88 stands manned in the first week of August and 78 manned in the second week. In the third week of August when many schools across the state returned, that number dropped to 55 and then just 30 during the week before Labor Day. Arbin said with the later start for schools and some creative budgeting, his department would be able to increase staffing in August without a big budget hit.

“We haven’t had the number of stands manned that we would like for the last 10 years,” he said. “This year, we will expand the budget for personnel, which we haven’t done in a very, very long time.”

Arbin told the Mayor and Council the OCBP typically does not spend its entire allocated budget, so finding funding to expand coverage in late August could be accomplished without a significant budget increase.

“It’s actually going to mean more people in the stands longer into the season, which is going to be a great benefit for us,” he said. “There is some additional money in this budget for those positions. It doesn’t stick out in the budget because we always turn money back in.”

Council Secretary Mary Knight said expanding beach patrol coverage during late August was a concern for the council from a fiscal standpoint.

“We knew about the schools starting after Labor Day and when I looked at the salaries, it didn’t appear it would be a big problem for you,” she said. “It looks like you will still be able to have enough coverage for those extra weeks.”

Knight said she was pleased to hear Arbin had a plan to expand or at least maintain coverage in late August without a major increase in funding for personnel.

“A lot of us were concerned with that additional week and what it might mean in terms of staffing,” she said. “We were concerned if you would be able to expand the coverage and how much that would cost us, so that’s good news.”

Arbin is an educator in the Charles County public school system and two lieutenants are educators. Of the 12 OCBP sergeants currently on staff, eight are educators and two are college professors. There are 18 crew chiefs, eight of which are educators and one is a college professor. In terms of the 17 assistant crew chiefs, 10 are students, although Arbin said most are college students who can stay later in the season and return on the weekends.

“We have very few high school students, so we’re not seeing that,” he said. “What we are seeing is some schools go back two weeks before Labor Day and that means teachers and administrators go back three weeks before. That has been a drain particularly on our senior staff, the crew chiefs and the assistant chiefs, many of whom are educators.”

Arbin said the bottom line is the post-Labor Day school start will mean more lifeguards in the stands later in the season. Last year, the typical distance between stands during the peak summer was around 200 yards. On Aug. 22 last year, that distance increased to 325 yards and to roughly 600 yards by Aug. 29. During the first week in September, when most schools had returned, the distance between stands swelled to 750 yards.

“When we get a quarter of a mile between stands, we really can’t do the job the way we want to,” he said. “By the time a guard makes an intervention, people are back in trouble in a different area so we really want to cut down on the number of openings along the beach. We’re inviting people down here and we want to provide the same level of protection they’re used to in the summer.”