Members Of The OC/Berlin Leo Club Attend 2017 Lions, Leader Dogs For The Blind Dinner

Members of the Ocean City/Berlin Leo Club recently attended the 2017 Lions District 22-B, Leader Dogs for the Blind dinner in Willards. The Leos presented a check for $650 to the program that has made a positive difference in the lives of thousands of blind individuals. The Ocean City/Berlin Leo Club is a youth group sponsored by the Ocean City Lions Club and based at Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin. Pictured, from left, are Hannah Johnson, Kennedy Duke, Logan Townsend, Leo President Stella Cunningham, speaker Jeff Hawkins and Gracie, Rodney Murray, Lydia Kappelmeir and Halle Friedman.