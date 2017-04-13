Ambassadors Eyed In Berlin

BERLIN — The Town of Berlin is looking for volunteers to help with the Town of Berlin’s Ambassador Program.

The Ambassador Program received the 2015 Governor’s Award for Volunteerism.

“Berlin Ambassadors are a friendly face on Main Street that help our visitors with any questions they might have, hand out town information, and guide our guests towards shops, restaurants or attractions they are looking for,” said Sharon Timmons, administrative assistant for the Economic and Community Development department.

Ambassadors are needed during the town’s peak business hours between May 30 through Sept. 22, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Volunteer Ambassadors will be representing America’s Coolest Small Town and helping guests in Berlin to discover the variety of ways to spend time during their visit and learn about the town’s many exciting events throughout the year.

Volunteer Ambassadors receive an official Berlin Ambassador shirt, a “thank you” celebration at the end of the season and the opportunity to meet new people and experience Berlin from a new perspective.

To sign up or learn more contact Timmons, stimmons@berlinmd.gov or phone 410-629-1716.