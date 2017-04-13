Worcester Prep Honor Students Inducted To Pablo Picasso Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica And Societe Honoraire De Francais Chapitre Bastille

Students were inducted to the Pablo Picasso Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica and the Societe Honoraire de Francais Chapitre Bastille at the Worcester Prep Spanish Honor Society and French Honor Society Induction Ceremony. Left, Spanish Honor Society inductees include, front, Rachael Weidman, Amy Lizas, Dakin Moore, Maya Natesan, Kendall Whaley, Kaitlyn Hamer and Hailey Merritt; second row, Carter Hill, Lauren Gosnear, Niko Alexander, Stevie Eppard-Annis, Delaney Abercrombie, Remy Trader and Molly McCormick; third row, Owen Tunis, Sara Mapp Young, Jack Walinskas, Grace Schwartz, Will Todd, Jay Gosnear, Chloe Ruddo, Grace Gardner and, Hannah Merritt; and, back, Matthew Durkin, Dominic Anthony, Patrick Petrera, Colin Miller, Henry Taboh and Jacob Meakin. Not pictured were Davis Taylor and Spanish teachers Brooke Hahn and Kira Eade. Right, French teacher Debbie Speier is pictured with inductees Maria Deckmann, Lauren Meoli, Julia Godwin and Andrew Stickler.