Worcester Boys Rout Gunston, Improve To 3-2

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team routed Gunston, 17-3, on Monday to improve to 3-2 on the season.

After dropping two in a row last week, including an 8-6 loss to Cambridge-South Dorchester and an 11-4 loss to Bennett, the Mallards how now reeled off two in a row in impressive fashion. Last week, the Worcester boys breezed past Parkside at home, 14-6, and buried Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) rival Gunston, 17-3, at home on Monday.

When the Worcester boys are one their game, they’re really on. In their three wins this season, they have outscored their opponents 48-11 and are averaging 16 goals per game. The Mallards face Delaware power Indian River at home on Friday, followed by a rematch on the road against Gunston and another road game against Calverton next week. Looming on April 15 is the annual showdown with neighborhood rival Stephen Decatur.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.