Worcester Boys Rout Gunston, Improve To 3-2

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team routed Gunston, 17-3, on Monday to improve to 3-2 on the season.

After dropping two in a row last week, including an 8-6 loss to Cambridge-South Dorchester and an 11-4 loss to Bennett, the Mallards how now reeled off two in a row in impressive fashion. Last week, the Worcester boys breezed past Parkside at home, 14-6, and buried Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) rival Gunston, 17-3, at home on Monday.

When the Worcester boys are one their game, they’re really on. In their three wins this season, they have outscored their opponents 48-11 and are averaging 16 goals per game. The Mallards face Delaware power Indian River at home on Friday, followed by a rematch on the road against Gunston and another road game against Calverton next week. Looming on April 15 is the annual showdown with neighborhood rival Stephen Decatur.