We Remember Those We Have Lost – April 7, 2017

Ruth R. Greer

OCEAN CITY — Ruth R. Greer, age 87, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at home.

She was born in Roslin, Tenn. the fifth of eight children to the late Henry Harrison Rogers and Ella Young Rogers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, William Thomas Greer, Jr.; sister Avo Rena Flowers; brother William L. Rogers; and sister Alva Jean Beaty.

Surviving are her children, Pam Buckley, and her husband Ron; Tommie Morrison; Dr. William T. Greer, III and his wife Bonnie; and Darryl Greer and his wife Pat, all of the Ocean City area. There are nine grandchildren, Amanda, Sean and Amy Buckley, Thomas Morrison, Taylor Silva and her husband Carlos, Dylan and Wyatt Greer and Julian and Alison Greer and one great grandson, Charles Thomas Silva. Surviving are also her sisters, Freeda, Doris and her husband George, and Sherrel and her husband John, many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Our mother was a beautiful, graceful and loving person. She enjoyed creating a home and doing things for her children and grandchildren. She loved to work and succeeded in many careers throughout her life. Mom was very appreciative of everything she was blessed with. She liked good food, good times, flowers, laughter and music. Her major passion though was politics. Mom changed with the times and the situations that were presented to her and faithfully persevered. We enjoyed her so very much and are so thankful she was “our” mom. She will be truly missed, but always remembered and forever loved.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Atlantic United Methodist Church in Ocean City. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. George Patterson will officiate. Interment will be at the Storie Cemetery in Jamestown, Tenn. at a later date. A donation in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice at the Ocean, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21804. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolences may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Abel Angel Rodriguez

OCEAN CITY – Abel Angel Rodriguez, age 76, died Thursday, March 23, 2017 at his home in Ocean Pines.

Born in Bolivar, Argentina, he was the son of the late Leonardo Rodriguez and Blanca Ortiz Rodriguez. He is survived by his wife, Nelida Arrendegui Rodriguez, and children, Sandra Rodriguez, Fabian Rodriguez, Stephen Rodriguez, Karen Rodriguez O’Day and her husband David, and Christopher Rodriguez and his wife Beverly. There are 12 grandchildren, Stephanie Miras, Jessica Rodriguez, Ashley Rodriguez, Kyle Rodriguez, Krystle Miras, Heather Rodriguez, Mallory O’Day, Arielle Miras, Yoseph Rodriguez, Serenity O’Day, Veronica O’Day, Hunter Rodrigues, and one great-granddaughter, Destiny O’Day.

Also surviving is a brother, Leonardo Rodriguez of Ocean City, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Isabel Rodriguez Wright.

Mr. Rodriguez had worked for many years as a plumber. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, fisherman and enjoyed cookouts and spending time with his family and traveling to his home in Argentina.

Cremation followed his death and there are no formal services planned. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolences may be sent to the family at burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com.

Lloyd Carl Lucas

OCEAN CITY — Lloyd Carl Lucas, age 87, died on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at his home.

Born in Kingsport, Tenn. he was the son of the late Oren Carl Lucas and Bernice Jones Lucas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Rhodes Lucas in 2008, and a son, Larry Paul Lucas in 2013.

He is survived by his children, Craig Luca and his wife Sue of Edgewater, Md., Chris Lucas and his wife Denise of Bowie, Md. and Rashelle Martin and her husband Glenn of Palm Coast, Fla. There are five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Paul Lucas of Kingsport, Tenn., and two nephews, Scott and Tom Lucas.

Mr. Lucas had served in the United States Marine Corps and later worked as a printing supervisor for the US Treasury Department. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 259 in Clinton and Elks Club of Temple Hills and was a member of the Parrot Head Club of Ocean City. He played professional baseball in Denver, Colo., Lubbock Texas, Superior, Wis. and Kingsport, Tenn. and for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 11 from 6-8 p.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Interment will be at a later date and will private for the family. A donation in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105, or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Fla. 33607. Letters of condolences may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.