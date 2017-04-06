SonRise Church Opens Thrift Shop On New Property

Pam Wilson and Traci McCready are pictured inside the new Open Hand Thrift shop operated by SonRise Church off Route 50. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – A new thrift shop is expected to provide area residents with affordable options and at the same time raise money for the mission projects of SonRise Church.

Open Hand Thrift, the new shop run by SonRise Church, officially opened at the intersection of Main Street and Route 50 Saturday. Traci McCready, the shop manager, says its profits will enable the church to expand its outreach programs.

“We like to be a blessing to the community,” McCready said.

SonRise Church purchased the former Merial Select property on Route 50 last year. Though it will take time to transition all church operations to the site, SonRise has already relocated its central offices to the new 22-acre property. Church officials plan to demolish the large building closest to Route 50 and subdivide the property to sell three parcels along the highway to commercial interests. When the idea of starting a thrift shop came up in discussions regarding the church’s expansive new property, McCready said officials quickly decided to do it.

“There were so many existing buildings here it seemed like a natural fit,” McCready said.

And so church members spent the past month and a half renovating a building that formerly housed lab offices. They knocked down walls, opened up doorways and even turned old shower space into dressing rooms.

“It was very dark and cavernous and now it’s nice and bright,” McCready said.

The shop, which features a work room for sorting items and a break room for staff, is stocked with clothing, shoes, housewares, collectibles, décor, books and more. Prices start at 50 cents.

“Everything is donated by our church community,” said Daryl McCready, pastor at SonRise Church.

The shop will be staffed by Traci McCready and assistant manager Pam Wilson as well as volunteers. McCready is eager to begin interacting with the community and getting to know area residents.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to welcome people to our property,” she said.

McCready said all of the shop’s profits will be used to support SonRise Church’s mission projects, which include counseling, a food pantry and a backpack program. The added income will enable it to expand those programs and take part in others. The church has recently started working with Hope of Life International, an organization that provides humanitarian aid in Guatemala. McCready says the SonRise parishioners are hoping to provide a community there with a well and a church.

As the shop’s name suggests, it’s a continuation of SonRise Church’s efforts to give with an open hand what God has given them.

“That’s how we’ve lived as a church,” McCready said.

Open Hand Thrift will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in April. Beginning in May, it will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone wishing to donate items to the shop can stop by during business hours.