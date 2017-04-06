Stephen Decatur High School Students And Staff Collect Over 2,000 Pounds Of Pet Food

Stephen Decatur High School students and staff collected over 2,000 pounds of pet food in a recent drive sponsored by the Kids Against Animal Abuse and Testing (KAAAT) club. Donations were made to the Worcester County Humane Society and Kenille’s Kupboard. Above are club members Angelina Nicola, Brigitte Ardis, Sophia Leung, Becca Cooper, Emma Stubblebine, and advisor Kimberly Patrick.