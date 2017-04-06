Salisbury Middle School MATHCOUNTS Team Finish 13th In Maryland State Competition

Members of the Salisbury Middle School MATHCOUNTS Team that finished 13th out of 31 teams in the Maryland MATHCOUNTS State Competition are, from left,  Yoonsuh Nam (eighth grade), Liam Hornstein (seventh grade), Yoonha Nam (eighth grade), Noah Hornstein (eighth grade), Rosy Gao (seventh grade) and Dr. Glenn Hornstein, coach. The team finished third at the regional competition prior to the statewide event.