AGH Presidents Speaks At Kiwanis Club Meeting About The Hospital’s “Campaign For The Future”

New Outdoor Sports Complex Nears Opening Between OC, Salisbury BERLIN – Three local businessmen have announced their plans to open a multi-use outdoor sports complex between Ocean City and Salisbury later this summer. Business partners Jay Phillips, John Barrett and Mitch Parker are joining forces to launch the Mid-Atlantic Youth Sportsplex (MAYS) at a former church property on Morris Road in Pittsville. Since purchasing…

Council Looks To Eliminate Town's $5K Prize For Season's First White Marlin Release OCEAN CITY — The "White Marlin Capital of the World" got a little less fishing-friendly this week when resort officials voted to eliminate the long-standing practice of awarding a $5,000 check to the angler who catches the first white marlin of the season each year. For decades, the Town of Ocean City has awarded a…

Golf Course Redevelopment Process Slowed At Berlin Mayor's Request BERLIN – Plans for the redevelopment of the Bay Club as a campground will not move forward this month, as the request for a special exception for the property set to be considered by a county board has been postponed. Though the Bay Club was expected to seek a special exception for a campground at…