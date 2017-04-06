AGH Presidents Speaks At Kiwanis Club Meeting About The Hospital’s “Campaign For The Future”

Atlantic General Hospital President Michael Franklin talked to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City last month about the hospital’s “Campaign For The Future.” Pictured, from left, are Kiwanis Club President Barbara Peletier, AGH President Michael Franklin, Kiwanian and member of the AGH Board of Trustees Charlotte Cathell and AGH Event Coordinator/Development Assistant Joy Stokes.