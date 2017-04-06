18th Annual Boardwalkin’ For Pets Returns In Two Weeks

OCEAN CITY — Are you ready to walk the walk and show your support for the homeless dogs and cats in our community? If so, then join the Worcester County Humane Society for a weekend of fundraising fun that includes the 18th Annual Boardwalkin’ for Pets on Saturday, April 22.

The public is invited to a dinner and silent auction on Friday, April 21 at Adolfo’s on the Ocean (13th Street) from 4-9 p.m. Advance tickets will be available for purchase online, at the shelter or at Adolfo’s and will cost $25, which includes choice of spaghetti and meatballs, eggplant parmesan, chicken parmesan, side salad, fresh baked rolls, dessert, nonalcoholic beverage and gratuity. Tickets will also be available at the door on the evening of the dinner for $30. Adolfo’s will donate a percentage from every ticket purchased to the Worcester County Humane Society. The dinner is family style seating with seatings at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. There will be some fabulous auction items to bid on ranging from $10 to $700.

On Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m.-noon, grab your best friend and head to the Boardwalk Inlet for the 18th Annual Boardwalkin’ for Pets. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with the walk starting at 9 a.m. Raise money for the walk and receive prizes. This is the perfect opportunity to create a team. There is a $25 minimum for individuals and for teams a $25 per team per member minimum. Prizes will be awarded to the highest pledge earners, top individual and team. Enter contests and win prizes for largest dog, smallest dog, best dressed dog and best dog trick. There will be refreshments provided by Harrison’s Harbor Watch Restaurant and Layton’s Family Restaurant on 16th Street.

For the out of town walkers, dog friendly hotels, such as the La Quinta Inn & Suites, Comfort Inn & Suites and Clarion, are available.

If you don’t have a dog to walk, you can “adopt” a shelter dog for the event. Arrangements must be made in advance by calling the shelter at 410-213-0146.

Since organizers didn’t want to forget about feline friends, participants are invited to bring a photo of your cat to the walk with your contact information written on the back. A special prize basket will be awarded to the “cutest cat”. Photos will not be returned and become property of the shelter.

“Boardwalkin’ for Pets is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Boardwalkin’ for Pets Chair Heather Bahrami. “It’s such a feel-good, family friendly event that brings animal lovers from near and far together to raise funds for the many cats and dogs who find their way to our no kill shelter.”

This event will be held rain or shine. Should you choose not to walk due to inclement weather, please mail your pledge sheet and donations to Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811. Checks should be made payable to Worcester County Humane Society.

The Worcester County Humane Society, located on 12330 Eagles Nest Road off Route 611, is a private, nonprofit, no-kill animal shelter and operates mainly on donations. Boardwalkin’ for Pets is the shelter’s largest fundraiser held every year. All money raised is used to care for the many dogs and cats that call the shelter home. In addition to providing everyday care, the animals also receive veterinary care which can be quite expensive. The animals receive loving care until they are adopted into suitable homes.

For more information or to pre-register for the walk visit the event website www.worcestercountyhumanesociety.org/boardwalkin-for-pet or check out the Boardwalkin’ for Pets facebook page.