A Week In Business – April 7, 2017

Atlantic General Health System celebrated the new location last week of Atlantic General Women’s Health Center at the Atlantic General Medical Center in West Ocean City off Route 50. Left, members of the hospital board, foundation and staff are joined by chamber officials for a ribbon cutting celebration. Photo by Jeanette Deskiewicz

Bank Promotion

BERLIN — Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc., has announced that Aaron Dufrene has been promoted to electronic services representative. Dufrene began his employment with Taylor Bank in May of 2016 as a seasonal customer service associate at the bank’s 20th Street office in Ocean City. He will complete his Bachelor of Arts in Communications this year.

“At Taylor Bank, we always prefer to fill open positions from within our company. Offering this opportunity to a current employee is a tremendous benefit to the bank, as Mr. Dufrene has existing relationships with our customers, our staff, and is familiar with our internal processes,” said Thompson.

Convention Attended

BERLIN — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, held its annual Sales Convention March 12-14 at the Phoenix Convention Center. More than 3,400 real estate professionals from across the U.S. attended the event, including Linda Moran from the Berkshire Hathaway West Ocean City office.

This year’s event was themed, “Ready. Set. GO. 2017,” which symbolized the excitement and enthusiasm exhibited by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents. Attendees heard brand updates, participated in workshops and discussions and connected with network colleagues. The brand’s leading sales professionals for 2016 were also recognized on stage and during events.

Moran said energy exhibited at the convention was impressive.

“The sales convention was perfectly themed,” she said. “Our sales professionals are constantly moving forward and focusing on ways to become better, stronger and wiser for their clients and constituents.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices also unveiled the next generation of its popular website, BerkshireHathawayHS.com. The site is now simpler for both consumers and agents to use, with a sleek, fully mobile-responsive design. The site, which already boasts the industry’s most accurate automated home-valuation tool, can be instantly translated in 10 languages.

Hospice Coordinator Named

SALISBURY — Courtney Gum-Layton has been promoted to Medical Social Services Resource Coordinator and will supervise the staff of social workers at the non-profit agency.

On Coastal Hospice care teams, social workers provide emotional and social support to patients and those caring for them – in patient homes and at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. Social workers also locate community resources that may be beneficial to patients and their families, such as Life Line, Meals on Wheels, Veterans Affairs benefits and advanced directives.

Gum-Layton received her BSW and MSW from Salisbury University before joining Coastal Hospice as a social worker in 2014. She said she chose social work “to help people find their voice and to advocate for people who can’t speak for themselves.”

“It’s an emotional time for both the patients and families, and being allowed the opportunity to care for someone at the end of their life is an honor,” Gum-Layton said. “It has been said before but deserves to be said again: The end of life deserves just as much nurturing as the beginning of life, and I am proud to be able to walk that journey with the patients and families.”

Chambers of Commerce members from Ocean City, Ocean Pines and Berlin helped the Insurance Management Group, Inc. (IMG) celebrate their new West Ocean City office grand opening with a ribbon cutting on March 20. Pictured, front from left, are Terri Mahoney, Ocean City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melanie Pursel, Cathy Pasquariello, Lori Kellagher, President Reese Cropper III, Christena King, Ellen Clayton and Cate Nellens. Photo by Ted Page