Vanishing pic

English’s Chicken House opened in 1963 on the corner of 15th Street and

Philadelphia Avenue and would serve some of the best fried chicken ever served on the Eastern Shore of Maryland for over 50 years. The chicken was breaded with a secret recipe and when served with English’s fresh baked sweet potato biscuits was a treat few could resist. A carryout shop sold their famous “Tub O’Chicken” to go.

Breakfast was also served and people lined up every morning to enjoy their pancakes, eggs, and country ham platters.

English’s Chicken House was often confused with the English Diner on 21st Street but despite the similar names the two restaurants had separate ownership and were not affiliated with each other.

The English Chicken House closed after the 2014 season and was later sold at auction. The location has been home to several businesses since, but today the building is occupied by Papi’s Tacos.

Photo courtesy of Michael Maykrantz