ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Is that Arian self-esteem in need of shoring up? Best advice: Do something that will make someone feel good about themselves. It will make you feel proud that you did it.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): It’s time to prove to your detractors that you’re way ahead of them when it comes to getting things done. So, be sure to avoid surprise distractions and complete that project as soon as possible.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Be careful not to waste your precious energy on frivolous matters that don’t advance your goals. Stay focused. There’ll be enough time for fun and games after you reach your objective.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You’ve done well on your own, but now could be a good time to consider advice from confidantes, as long as you continue to let your own instincts be your primary guide.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A belated New Year’s “gift” could create a problem if you feel unwilling or unable to adjust your plans and accommodate the new development. Check out all options before deciding.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): There’s a possibility that you could be goaded into making a statement you might regret. It’s important to stay cool no matter how heated the conversation gets.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A recent sad experience can become a valuable lesson. Examine it well and take what you’ve learned to help you make an important upcoming decision.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Lingering problems in a personal or professional partnership still need to be resolved so you can move on. Insist on more cooperation from everyone involved.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): That recent problem that made you feel emotionally trapped and physically exhausted is gone. Don’t dwell on it. Instead, make new plans and set up other goals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Your creative talents combine with a strong domestic aspect this week, which means you can start on those home-improvement projects that you’ve been planning for a long time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): It’s a good time to anticipate an upcoming change in the near future. This could mean taking on a new career, going off to a new city or moving into a new home.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Soon, you should be learning more about the motives of those who continue to pressure you into making a decision that you’re still unsure about. Use this information wisely.

BORN THIS WEEK: The flow of your generosity seems to have no limit. However, you’re smart enough to know when it’s time to cap it.

