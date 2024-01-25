OC Art League Donated to Diakonia

aOn Jan. 15, the Art League of Ocean City presented a $1,000 check to Diakonia Inc. on behalf of the Empty Bowl Project, an annual pottery project at the Ocean City Center for the Arts dedicated to benefiting the programs of both nonprofits. Pitured from left to right is Ken Argot, executive director of Diakonia, Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, and Katrin Huber, education director for the Art League.