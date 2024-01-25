Blue Water Hospitality general managers recently presented the Blue Turns Pink Fundraiser proceeds to Atlantic General Hospital leadership. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – During the month of October 2023, Blue Water Development, an Ocean City-based real estate developer specializing in commercial and hospitality properties, investment and management, held its first annual Blue Turns Pink Fundraiser in support of cancer research and awareness initiatives. All 63 of Blue Water’s properties, which span 21 states nationwide, took part in the fundraiser. Blue Water staff, patrons and the communities surrounding their properties raised $42,000 to support those impacted by cancer. Blue Water made October an incredible month of hope, strength and support from coast to coast.

Properties managed by Blue Water hosted a series of on-site events, with proceeds generously benefiting local community support organizations. This included theme weekends on many of their local properties, onsite fundraisers and raffles for stays at properties within the Blue Water portfolio.

Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Blue Water Development proudly extended its support to Atlantic General Hospital’s John H. ‘Jack’ Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center, located in Berlin, Maryland. The center is near and dear to their hearts, as it provides advanced treatment centered on local patients and their families, all within the community where their company took root.

The center is named in honor of Blue Water’s founder, Jack Burbage, and stands as a tribute to his exceptional philanthropic and leadership contributions in the battle against cancer. Every Blue Turns Pink dollar raised for the Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center received a 100% matching contribution from an anonymous donor.

Overall, the Blue Turns Pink Fundraiser, with the help of an anonymous donor, raised $23,242 for the Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center. The proceeds will be used to purchase much needed cancer care equipment, including a fiber optic laryngoscope, vein finder and Hoyer lift that will improve cancer prevention, care and treatment.