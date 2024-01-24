File photo by Chris Parypa

BERLIN – Various projects aimed at increasing pedestrian safety highlight the town’s annual transportation priority list.

On Monday, the town council approved a letter that will be sent to the Worcester County Commissioners outlining the projects municipal officials would like to see as transportation priorities.

Officials are requesting sidewalks on Route 346, crosswalks in various locations and a pedestrian bridge over Route 113.

“I think it’s important to continue to stress the needs,” Councilman Steve Green said.

Mayor Zack Tyndall presented the council this week with the draft of a letter to the commissioners listing the town’s transportation priorities so that they could be included in Worcester County’s State Transportation Priorities in 2024. The letter outlines the need for a pedestrian bridge over Route 113, a traffic signal at Route 50 and Route 818, sidewalks on Route 346 (Old Ocean City Boulevard), safety improvements at the Route 818 and Route 346 intersection and crosswalks in multiple locations.

“The creation of Route 113 divided the Town of Berlin,” the letter reads. “Residents who live west of Route 113 have access to the town’s only grocery store, healthcare providers, Town Hall and Worcester County library without having to cross a major highway. However, the residents who live east of Route 113 lack safe access to these vital services.”

Councilman Jay Knerr asked if a crossing timer could be included in the crosswalk requested for the intersection at Route 346 and Route 113.

Police Chief Arnold Downing said Maryland State Highway Administration officials were already planning on doing one there.

Green pointed out the list was very similar to the list submitted last year.

“I think it’s good to beat the same drum,” he said.

Councilwoman Shaneka Nichols said she’d like to see sidewalks in front of the police station on Decatur Street. Tyndall responded that the list only addressed requests being made for state roads.

“The letter before us, it’s our request as far as state projects,” he said.

The council voted 4-0 to approve the letter, which will now be sent to the commissioners.