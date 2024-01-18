Wilde Charitable Foundation Donated to GME Campaign

cThe TidalHealth Foundation recently received a generous donation of $65,000 from the Wilde Charitable Foundation as a contribution to the Graduate Medical Education (GME) campaign to be used in support of TidalHealth’s new Edward Q. Wilgus Community Clinic.  Joining Ryan Wilde, second from right, for the donation to TidalHealth’s GME campaign were, from the left, TidalHealth President and CEO Dr. Steve Leonard, Jessica Hales, president, TidalHealth Foundation and Bryan LeCompte, TidalHealth Foundation board member.