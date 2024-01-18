Things I Like – January 19, 2024

by

The netting around an indoor soccer court

When rain turns over to snow

The warm confines of a car on a windy day

Bible verses that hit home

Sports talk radio reactions after a weekend

‘The Valhalla Murders’ on Netflix

Upsets in the football playoffs

A simple breakfast

Short drives at night

Kids laughing together walking into school

NBA basketball games in person

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.