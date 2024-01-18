Divided Commission Votes Against OC’s Sewer Offer To Diakonia; Expanded Transitional Housing Project’s Future In Jeopardy SNOW HILL – Diakonia will not be able get sewer capacity from the Town of Ocean City following a decision by county officials this week. On Tuesday, a motion in front of the Worcester County Commissioners to support the nonprofit Diakonia’s plan to use sewer capacity from Ocean City for a new facility on Route… Read More »

County Expects $14M Jump In Property Tax Revenue From OC Assessment Boom SNOW HILL – The county will see about $14 million in additional revenue related to the latest property reassessments. Phil Thompson, the county’s finance officer, provided the Worcester County Commissioners with an update regarding property tax revenues this week. While the state released the information in late December, Thompson said it was important to consider… Read More »

Commissioners Vote 5-2 To Incorporate Public Comment Into Meetings SNOW HILL– The Worcester County Commissioners this week voted 5-2 to find a way to work public comments into their meetings. While some expressed interest in one-on-one communication with constituents rather than public comments during meetings, the majority of the commissioners voted to develop a method to accept public comment going forward. “I think it’s… Read More »