OCEAN CITY – Resort officials have appointed a new planning and community development director.

Last week, the Mayor and Council voted to appoint George M. Bendler as the new director of planning and community development for the Town of Ocean City.

“I am pleased to make a recommendation to the Mayor and Council to appoint George Bendler as the new director of planning and community development for the town,” City Manager Terry McGean said. “George was the result of a nationwide hire search. He comes to us with significant experience, local experience, running numerous planning and community development departments in Delaware for AECOM. We are pleased to make a recommendation and hope it meets with the council’s approval.”

In his new role, Bendler will fill the position long held by Bill Neville, who will now serve as the town’s city planner.

In a statement Monday, Neville reflected on the eight-plus years he served as planning and community development director and provided details for his new role as city planner.

“The last eight years have gone by quickly since August of 2015,” he said. “In that time, the director position has supported both Building and Zoning Divisions as well as completing required planning documents with the support of town staff.”

He continued, “The city planner position will allow us to accomplish even more. The adopted Hazard Mitigation Plan includes projects to be completed, a 10-year review and update of the Comprehensive Plan is underway, a 3-year cycle review of the CRS floodplain management program is due, and significant efforts in support of the Mayor and City Council’s strategic plan priorities are needed. I look forward to advancing, implementing and maintaining Ocean City’s plans and codes in this new position.”